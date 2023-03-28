WPL hailed as ‘pioneering’ for women’s cricket





New Delhi (AFP) Indian cricket administrators and pundits on Monday hailed the Women’s Premier League as a huge success after the inaugural tournament ended in fireworks as the Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy in front of a huge crowd.

Franchise and media rights to the women’s version of the Indian Premier League were sold for approximately $700 million, making it the second most lucrative domestic women’s sports league after American professional basketball. Mumbai beat the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling final on Sunday to cap off the three-week Twenty20 extravaganza of the newest addition to women’s cricket. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt hit the winning runs and sparked a wild celebration at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, which was nearly full at its 20,000 capacity. “It was like a women’s cricket festival celebrated all over the world. The atmosphere in the stadium was comparable if not better than any major tournament final,” IPL president Arun Dhumal told AFP. “The way the tournament was run, the response to the games, it went off as one of the best women’s cricket tournaments, even when you compare it to the recent World Cup. “In terms of TV ratings, in terms of competitive cricket, it was a great tournament.” West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews was named player of the series for her 16 wickets and 271 runs. Australian Meg Lanning, who led Delhi from the front with 345 runs, including 35 in the final, scored the most runs in the competition. Dhumal, former treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), called the match “pioneering” for the women’s game in the cricket-obsessed nation of 1.4 billion. “It will pave the way for many young girls (in India) to pursue a career in sports,” he said. ‘Bigger and Bigger’ Former England men’s captain Michael Vaughan predicted a bright future for the WPL, tweeting: “The #WPL has been fantastic… Just getting bigger and bigger.” Mumbai and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who became the first Indian cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise when she joined Sydney Thunder in the Australian Women’s Big Bash in 2016, said the WPL will improve home players. “The pressure that comes with playing at this level and how to stay calm is what the Indian payers should learn from their foreign teammates,” Kaur told reporters. Kaur said, “Next season will be more exciting and people will be waiting for this.” Mumbai coach and England great Charlotte Edwards, a former national captain who played 191 ODIs and 23 Tests, called Sunday’s title win one of her “greatest moments in cricket”. The Mumbai team is owned by Nita Ambani, wife of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Mumbai’s men’s team also holds a record five titles in the IPL, with its 16th edition kicking off on Friday. 2023 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230327-wpl-hailed-as-game-changing-for-women-s-cricket

