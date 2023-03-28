Penn State football legend takes on venomous Jay Paterno: Your relevance has expired





Michael Mauti said on Twitter this weekend that he despises no one, but the former Penn State linebacker certainly wasn’t happy with Jay Paterno’s take on NIL, the Nittany Lions basketball program, and its fans. UPDATE: Michael Mauti, Jay Paterno pull out of feud over Penn States NIL deficiencies There’s been a lot of talk about PSU hoops, and NIL issues in particular, since Micah Shrewsberry mentioned that in December, since the coach left for Notre Dame last week, and Paterno, who sits on the PSU Board of Trustees, gave his thoughts on the situation on Saturday. Fact: Dedicated #PennState fans/community @success_w_honor complied with every NIL basketball request, Paterno posted on Twitter. The last increase was exceeded in just 2 days. That’s how #PennStateAlumni responded. Those who spread a counter-narrative only hurt the programs that seek and coach futures. #We are That’s when Mauti, a former Penn State linebacker who recently returned to central Pennsylvania to work as an assistant at Trinity High School in Camp Hillfell into. Fact #1: The response of dedicated alumni is a result of you and your cronies’ definition of fulfilling every basketballs NIL request, Mauti replied. How can (you) keep spitting out this garbage? You continue to undermine the progress and efforts being made to truly align and unify PSU. Mauti wasn’t done yet. Not close. Fact #2: You voted against football on BoT, please remember why you are even in this conversation? He wrote. We need alignment, not counter-narrative rhetoric. Go to Capital Hill with that slander, let those who intend to actually unite the PSU community keep going so we can thrive! He finished it off with another message. @PennStateAlums and the @GoPSUsports community deserve the best, he wrote. We need all hands on deck, not a few men mediating behind closed doors with words without deeds. Your input on this matter is toxic and your relevance has expired in this era of college athletics. Paterno did not respond to Mauti. Mauti may not despise anyone, as he said in a later tweet, but he certainly doesn’t seem to be a fan of Jay Paterno.

