Monday sports: County golf, tennis championships determined





Photo: Hernando High School boys’ golf team, after winning the DeSoto County golf championship on Monday, March 27. (Credit Duane Case on Twitter) Hernando, Lewisburg win provincial golf championships DeSoto County championships were determined Monday in golf and tennis. The county golf championship was played at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch and tennis titles were decided at the Southaven Tennis Center in Snowden Grove Park. Hernando won the boys golf team championship with a team score of 302. Lewisburg placed second and DeSoto Central placed third. The Tigers had the top two individual finishers, led by medalist Jayden Owensby, a sophomore, who shot an 18-hole score of 67, beating teammate Brian Ludden by six shots. Lewisburg’s Drew Groscost was third with a 75. Those three, along with Jacob Thomas (DeSoto Central), Cal Weir (Lewisburg) and Cole Elander (Hernando), all received provincial honors as the top six finishers in the contest. Lewisburg won the girls’ team championship and DeSoto Central’s Esther Kim won the medalist with an 18-hole score of 76, five shots better than Lewisburg’s Avery Savage, who finished in second place. Third place went to Center Hill’s Reese McNeer. They are joined by Kyla Bell (Southaven), Annaleigh Little (Lewisburg) and Jaida Dixon (Center Hill) as all-county golfers. DeSoto County tennis titles determined Southaven Tennis Center at Snowden Grove Park held the DeSoto County Tennis Championship on Monday. Here are photos of some of the doubles winners of the encounter. #1 Mixed Doubles – Hernando (1st), Lewisburg (2nd) #1 Girls Doubles – Hernando (1st), DeSoto Central (2nd) #2 Girls Doubles – DeSoto Central (1st), Lewisburg (2nd) #1 Boys Doubles – Lewisburg (1st), Hernando (2nd) #2 Boys Doubles – Lewisburg (1st), Hernando (2nd) Monday March 27 Preparing baseball Northpoint Christian 24, Harding Academy 0 (4 turns) Northpoint: Conner McKnatt (perfect game pitched, 7Ks. batting, 4 hits, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs), KL Farr (3 runs scored), Rob Hayes (3 runs scored)

Prepare softball Hernando 10, Rivercrest, Ark. 0 (5 turns) Hernando: Katelyn Kirkpatrick (3 runs scored), Callie Desmond (2 RBIs)

Preparing tennis Lewisburg 7, South Panola 0 SPORTS ETC: Lewisburg High School announced Monday that its 2023 football program will include a trip to the University High School of Orlando, Florida. The game in Orlando is on September 1. The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association released its latest Division II-A survey Monday morning, with Northpoint Christian in the top 10. TBCA Division II-A baseball rankings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://desotocountynews.com/desoto-county-sports/monday-sports-county-golf-tennis-championships-determined/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related