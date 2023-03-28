Michigan Hockey advances to Frozen Four after overtime





The Michigan hockey team returns to the Frozen Four for a second straight season and an NCAA record 27th time. Sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Wolverines, the No. 1 seed in the Allentown, Pennsylvania, NCAA region, over the No. 2 seed Penn State on Sunday night at PPL Center. They head up to Quinnipiac, another No. 1 seed, on April 6 in Tampa. No. 1 seed Minnesota and No. 2 seed Boston University play in the other semifinal. Samoskevich, a 2021 Florida Panthers first-round pick, reached the strike zone and made a wrist shot that beat Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere to the blocker side. After scoring the most goals in an NCAA Tournament game since 1961 in Friday’s 11-1 victory over No. 4 seed Colgate, Michigan’s top offense was stymied until 12:08 of the third period. On the fourth power play of the game, freshman Adam Fantilli, the nation’s leading scorer, snuck a rebound opportunity past Souilière to tie the game. The expected No. 2 in the 2023 NHL draft is up to 29 goals and 64 points in 35 games this season. RELATED: How to get 2023 Frozen Four T-shirts for Michigan Wolverines hockey The Nittany Lions (22-16-1) responded to Michigan’s tying run with a flurry of chances of their own after continued pressure in the offensive zone, but Erik Portillo kept them off the board. Neither team was tested in their tournament openers, but Sunday’s game was filled with back-and-forth action between the two Big Ten foes who met four times during the regular season (Michigan won three). Souliere made 41 saves for PSU, while Portillo had 31. COLUMN: It’s time to remove the Michigan hockey coach interim tag The Lions, who defeated No. 3 Michigan Tech 8-0 on Friday, began their first power play of the tournament late in the second period and capitalized with 1:02 left. Defenseman Paul DeNaples held out an attempted cleanup of the Wolverines and fed Christian Berger for one. A juicy rebound found Connor MacEachern’s stick, burying him for his 12th goal of the season. Michigan sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards thought he gave the Wolverines (26-11-3), who lost in overtime to Denver in the national semifinals last year, a 1-0 lead with just under four minutes left in the game. first period. He fired a wrist shot off the post and began skating toward the glass, celebrating as if he were scoring. However, the puck never crossed the goal line and the two teams played on. Edwards’ opportunity was one of three messages to hit Michigan on Sunday. Both goalkeepers were captivated from the start and each made 14 saves in the first period. The all-freshman line of Fantilli, Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley generated the most chances for Michigan, combining for seven shots in the first. The Wolverines, the youngest team in college hockey, lost six of their top seven scorers from last season, including six top-40 draft picks. But they haven’t missed a thing under interim head coach Brandon Naurato, who was promoted after Mel Pearson was fired in August following a lengthy investigation into the program. The team has been in the top 10 all season, finishing No. 2 after knocking out No. 1 Minnesota. MORE: Why Michigan hockey believes it is a national title contender How team captain was the glue for Michigan’s No. 4 hockey during a crazy year Michigan hockey player adds new chapter to Hollywood story with OT playoff goal Key for Michigan heading into the postseason? Stay out of the box

