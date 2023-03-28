Heyer receives third straight MVC Pitcher of the Week honors





ST. LOUIS —For the third consecutive week, redshirt junior Samantha Heyer was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference for her circle dominance. During the past weekend, during three games against UIC, Heyer has become a big asset for the Panthers this past week with a win and a save. In two appearances for UNI, Heyer threw a complete game and grabbed the save for the Panthers in their final game against the Flames. During her entire game, Heyer allowed only one hit with no earned runs. In the last inning of the game, she was able to end the day with a strikeout. Heyer also struck out on the side on her save performance on Sunday afternoon, ranking 11th in the nation for saves with three on the season. In eight innings of work, Heyer gave up no earned runs with three hits and two walks. She struck out 15 batters, bringing her strikeout count for the season to 127 for 16th in the nation among D1 pitchers. Heyer averages 11.1 strikeouts in complete games, making her seventh in the nation in strikeouts per game. At this rate, Heyer will break the Panthers program record of batters struck out in 1982 by Jennifer Berger with 216 strikeouts. With three consecutive Pitcher of the Week honors, Heyer closes the gap between her and the Valley’s most decorated weekly pitcher, former Drake righty Nicole Newman. In 2019, during her redshirt senior season, Newman won seven consecutive Pitcher of the Week awards. Heyer would need four more weekly awards to tie and five more to break the current record.

