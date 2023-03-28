Cricket is emerging as Canada’s fastest growing sport, according to research | Reserve news





Taking the lead and leaving all other sports behind, it seems that cricket has emerged as Canada’s most watched sport. Sports like the Stanley Cup Finals, Super Bowl and MLB World Series have fallen behind in the race, according to CulturaliQ, an agency that launched an in-depth investigation by surveying more than five million cricket fans. Brampton is a possible home for a cricket stadium, which could also be a testament to this reality as viewers, often driven by South Asian, West Indian/Black fandom, pour into the numbers for the sport. The recent wave of immigration is another contributing factor to this development. For a global brand, there is an incredible opportunity to connect with Canada’s fastest-growing ethnic community, South Asian newcomers, simply by acknowledging their passion sport, cricket, said John Stevenson, study leader and founder of CulturaliQ. The survey also found that like other sports including hockey, baseball and football, cricket is often watched in groups and 77% of South Asian respondents watch matches as a family and make it a special event. The number of registered cricketers in Canada is 38,186, playing approximately 5500 matches across the country. The cricket fans, 82% of South Asians and 62% of blacks hold multiple tertiary level degrees. Raza Akmal, who moved to Canada 15 years ago, said cricket is an important part of his life and he regularly hosts home screenings. My friends, mostly of South Asian descent, and I often get together to watch shows and matches, and I organize a screening when it’s time for the finals. We bring in food and have our parties with our families while we watch the game, he said. With Brampton home to North America’s largest community cricket league with 4,000 registered players, this translates into big business too. Milton’s population is ethnically diverse. According to the 2016 census, prominent ethnic groups include South Asian (20.8 percent of the population). “Milton will benefit from this stadium as we are not far from Brampton,” said Fiaz Ahmad, one of the founders of the Milton Cricket Club. The cost-per-match rights for the Indian Premier League are second only to the NFL, with some 600 million viewers,” said Jason Harper, a cricket fan and co-leader of a study. Stevenson has a long personal connection to the sport, playing on school and club teams as a youth. His passion for this project was also driven by a lack of understanding of cricket fans in Canada and the huge marketing potential for brands that effectively engage with these consumers.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pentictonherald.ca/spare_news/article_9583b412-928a-5b3d-8461-7c37580afa72.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related