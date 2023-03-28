Watching OU, Oklahoma State football during spring training
Updated: 07:43 CDT March 27, 2023
KEATING ELGIN RUCKER. LET’S GO TO A SPRING FOOTBALL. THE SOONERS AND COWBOYS BOTH GO LAST MONDAY AND WE GOT TO TALK BOTH HEAD COACHES. AND SO I THINK SOME INTERESTING THINGS. LET’S START TONIGHT WITH BRETT VENABLES AND OKLAHOMAS DEFENSE. IT HAD A HARD SEASON LAST AND SO I THOUGHT THIS WAS QUITE INTERESTING AS BRANT VENABLES DESCRIBED. HE ONLY EXPECTS REALLY BIG MOMENTUM CHANGE SO THAT THE DEFENSE ROLLS QUICKLY. THE BIGGEST IS YEAR TWO OF JUST IVE ALWAYS SEEN IMPROVEMENT AND A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT NEVER HAPPEN SOON ENOUGH AND WHERE WE ARE AT THE END OF NEXT SEASON YOU KNOW IT WILL STILL BE GOOD ENOUGH AND I WANT OUR GUYS THE BEST OF IT BEST ARE NEVER SATISFIED BUT I EXPECT US TO BE DEFENSIVELY ON ANOTHER PLANET. SO HIS WORDS, I EXPECT US TO BE ON ANOTHER PLANET. THEY WERE EIGHTH IN THE BIG 12 AND TYPES A SEASON AGO DEFENSE WITH 30 POINTS PER GAME. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AS FAR AS THE SOONERS GO? AND THE SPRING FOOTBALL IS REALLY ZERO FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS. YES, I THINK YOU SHOULD START THERE, HE SAYS. THEY WERE ON ANOTHER PLANET. YOU? WELL THAT WAS PLANET TRASH. I THOUGHT ABOUT. HE THINKS THAT ARE ON ANOTHER PLANET. YES, THEY PLAYED THAT DIRT OF THE 130 1D1 FOOTBALL TEAMS. THEY FINISH ON RANK 122. NOT GOOD IS JUST UNCONDITIONAL FOR AN OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL TEAM, ESPECIALLY 31 COACHED BY THAT GUY. YES. WHO HAS SUBMITTED SO MUCH PEDIGREE AND CV. YES. AS AS AS A DEFENSIVE GURU WE DID NOT SEE THAT. AND OF COURSE YOU CAN’T PUT IT ALL ON HIM BECAUSE HE HAS A COORDINATOR. HE ALSO HAS TWO PLAYERS RIGHT? MUCH WAS MADE ABOUT THE ATHLETES ON THAT TEAM. WHAT CHANGES THIS YEAR? HOW MUCH CHANGES THIS YEAR? THAT’S THE BIGGEST QUESTION. AND THEN CLEARLY ON ATTACK, THEY GET A BREAK WITH DILLON GABRIEL COMING BACK. HE IS THE TOP RETURNER IN THE BIG 12. NOT TOO MANY PLACES GET THAT LUXURY OF A GUY WITH SO MUCH EXPERIENCE TO SUPPORT IT AND RUN THE SHOW. THEN HE SHOULD HOLD JACKSON OFF ARNOLD, YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN? AND SO YOU WANT TO SEE FANS AND EXACTLY YOU COULD SEE DILLON GABRIEL OUT OF IT. AND IF IT’S NOT, THE FIREWORKS THEY WANTED TO BE IN THE GAME WILL EXPLODE. HOW OFTEN WILL WE HEAR JACKSON? I mean THAT CAN HAPPEN. AND SEE HOW IT’S GOING SO GOOD. IT WILL BE AN INTERESTING SEASON FOR SURE. THEY HAVE THEY HAVE A LOT OF QUESTIONS BUT EVERYONE. AND PART OF THAT WHEN WE SWITCH TO OSU IS THAT THERE WILL BE SO MANY NEW FACES WITH THE TRANSFER PORTAL EVERYWHERE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL AND THIS WAS, EXCUSES ME, INTERESTING BACK AND FORTH WITH MIKE GUNDY WHEN HE WAS ASKED, DID YOU KNOW IF YOU WERE GOING BE GOOD? DO YOU KNOW WHO IS GOING TO BE GOOD ON THIS DAY? HE WAS SUPPOSED NOT TO BE GOOD. THEY PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. YES, AND HERE WAS MIKE GUNDY’S REACTION ROLE. IT. AS IF THERE IS NOW MORE PARITY THAN EVER. THAT WAS PRIOR TO THE PORTAL. SO JUST THOUGHT. IF THERE ARE 28 NEW GUYS HERE THEY WILL BE 37 WHEN WE START IN AUGUST I THROW OUT THE NUMBER 18. I DON’T KNOW, MAYBE 2020 NEW GUYS CAN PLAY. NOT AT THE SAME TIME. SO HOW DO YOU KNOW HOW GOOD YOU WILL BE? YOU REALLY DON’T KNOW THAT. THAT I DON’T KNOW IF LSU FANS WILL THINK THAT’S ALL GREAT BECAUSE THEY WERE A LITTLE DISAPPOINTED AT THE END OF THE SEASON BUT IT’S PROBABLY FAIR AND HE DIDN’T. NOT HIM. HE PROBABLY DON’T REALLY KNOW WHO THE STARTING STRAT BACK WILL BE. YOU ALL HAVE BOWMAN, THE MICHIGAN TRANSFER, KNOWN FOR HIS DAYS AT TEXAS TECH. HE HAS MORE STARTS THAN ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER. WE MUST START. THIS IS 2020 AND AND PLAY THERE. YES DID NOT PLAY IN MICHIGAN SEE SO GOOD. I see I think that’s true. AND THEN THE OTHER QUESTION IS THEIR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR BRIAN NARDO WHO MIKE TALKED A LOT ABOUT AND HOW HE BECAME THE GUY AND HOW THEY COME TOGETHER. AND I THINK HE IS EXCITED ABOUT HIM. BUT THERE IS A QUESTION AND I THINK MIKE WAS HONEST THERE WHEN HE JUST SAID NO ONE KNOWS. AND DOES HE KNOW HOW GOOD HE WILL BE? MIKE THAT COULD BE A TWO. BUT I THINK IT IS FAIR TO SAY WE JUST DON’T KNOW AND MAYBE FIND OUT. WHAT IN THE SPRING. BUT HERE COMES
In the latest edition of Crashing the Boards, sports director Bryan Keating and Elgin Rucker discuss their thoughts on OU and Oklahoma State football as spring football gets underway.
