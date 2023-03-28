Gophers men’s hockey went to Frozen Four in Tampa after defeating St. Cloud State in the regional final

FARGO Jackson LaCombe and Logan Cooley decided to play a few games of catch on Saturday night, and they did so well that the Gophers go to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second consecutive year.

LaCombe, the senior defenseman, and Cooley, the freshman phenomenal forward, scored a pair of goals against St. Cloud State in the NCAA Fargo Regional, the two biggest games in Minnesota’s tougher than it looked 4-1 victory over the Huskies beating the Gophers to Tampa, Fla.

The top-seeded Gophers (28-9-1) will face Boston University, a 2-1 winner over Cornell in the Manchester Regional Final, in the Frozen Four Semifinals on April 6 at the Amalie Arena. Last year, the Gophers ended an eight-year Frozen Four drought and reached Boston before losing 5-1 to Minnesota State Mankato in the national semifinals.

Regional standout player Bryce Brodzinski scored in the first period and Jaxon Nelson added an empty netter late for the Gophers. Justen Close made 27 saves in front of an excited crowd of 5,326, a record for an NCAA regional in Fargo.

Adam Ingram scored a power play goal in the second period for the second-seeded Huskies (25-13-3), who got 26 saves from Jaxon Castor.

“Great effort from our group,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who is bringing a team to the Frozen Four for the third time after leading St. Cloud State there in 2013. “High, high batting level. We were just so strong tonight to finish that thing.”

The first game of catch between LaCombe and Cooley came at 5:57 of the second period with the score tied at 1-1. The defender spotted Cooley on the ice and hit him with a perfect pass from about 18 yards. Cooley took over from there, breaking only on Castor and beating him by five holes to give the Gophers a 2-1 lead. Cooley celebrated by spinning his baton and slamming it back into his imaginary holster. The goal was Cooley’s 20th of the season and extended his points streak to 15 games.

“The play just opened up a little bit and Cools obviously has tremendous speed,” said LaCombe.

The second catch was much shorter, about 15 feet. At 11:44 of the third period, Cooley won a faceoff and returned the puck straight to LaCombe, who shot past Castor from the point for a 3–1 lead.

“The big guy over there is pounding one in to give us some breathing room,” Motzko said of LaCombe, who also blocked six shots.

The goal proved to be the backbreaker for St. Cloud State.

“You’re in a one-goal hockey game to get to the Frozen Four with eight minutes left,” said Huskies coach Brett Larson. “You work all season to put yourself in a position like that.”

Minnesota took a 1–0 lead at 6:40 of the first game when Nelson shot in down the left and returned a pass to Brodzinski, who fired a shot past Castor. St. Cloud State came out of the second inning with more energy and Matthew Knies took a penalty for interference at 1:33. The Huskies cashed in with Ingram’s goal.

Just 7 seconds after Ingram scored, Cooley was called for slashing and the Huskies had their fourth power play. Minnesota killed the penalty as Close made one save.

St. Cloud State went on the power play for the fifth time at 3:18 of the third period when the Hockey East squad called Brody Lamb for hooking. The Huskies hit Close with five shots during the men’s advantage, but he stopped them all.

“I was a bit worried about all the penalties,” said Motzko. “Normally we don’t take many penalties. I didn’t think we took many tonight.”

At 7:04 of the third, the Huskies had a big chance to tie the score, but Kyler Kupka sent a rebound wide of an open net after Close made a save on Micah Miller.

Larson drew Castor for an extra striker with 1:17 left, and Nelson scored into an empty net with 31.1 seconds left to put an exclamation mark on victory.

“We’re definitely very excited,” Close said of the Frozen Four journey. “It’s been a goal of ours all year to get there. We were there last year and got a taste of it. We have a better idea of ​​the level of competition and the intensity it’s going to take.”

Motzko, exhausted from the thrilling game, wasn’t ready to talk about Boston University, the Gophers’ opponent in Tampa. “Give me until Tuesday,” he said.