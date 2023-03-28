Men’s Hockey: UNE Lose Wild Game in Overtime, 8-7, in National Semifinals

BEVERLY, Mass. A wild and crazy NCAA Division III men’s hockey semifinal ended in heartbreaking fashion for the University of New England.

Alessio Luciani scored on a power play 6:34 into overtime Friday afternoon, and No. 3 Adrian defeated 10th-ranked Noreasters, 8-7, at Endicott Colleges Raymond Bourque Arena.

The Noreasters and Bulldogs took turns trading hard punches, with a spot in Sunday’s championship game on the line. Looking for its first trip to the national final, UNE (21-7-2) led with three goals late in the second period, but fell behind late in the third before taking the lead again. But the Noreasters tied the game against Adrian (25-4-2) with just over a minute left in regulation.

And then, finally, came the crushing finish.

I thought last weekend’s game in Utica was a wild one, said UNE coach Kevin Swallow, referring to the Noreasters’ 5-4 overtime victory in the quarterfinals. This one was twice as wild. Only the momentum fluctuates and the leading changes that took place.

And no comment on overtime.

Minutes into overtime, following a whistle after a rally around the puck along the boards, Adrian coach Adam Krug asked if he could have the game reviewed for a spearing penalty. The umpires watched play and eventually called Chad Merrell for spearing, resulting in a game misconduct and a five-minute power play for the Bulldogs’ top-ranked unit.

The UNE player took some good jabs in a spear move, which is a penalty, Krug said. Given the movement of what the player was doing with the stick, it fit the definition of a spear. We were pretty confident.

The Bulldogs struck 50 seconds later, as Luciani picked up a loose puck, dove to the right side of the crease and then to the far post before shoving the puck in for the winning goal.

Swallow again said he had no comment when asked if he had been given an explanation of the call from the crew on duty.

When they got the call there, I knew we were in trouble, he said. Their power play at 45%, the number 1 power play in the country. Honestly, on the couch, (I think) What are you going to do there?’

It was a sudden end for the Noreasters after first appearing poised to make the national final when they built a three-goal lead, and then after fighting back in the third period to keep their hopes alive.

This whole match has just been a rollercoaster of emotions, said junior right Dawson Ellis, a former Adrian player whose goal gave UNE the first 3-2 lead. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we left it all out.

Swallow credited his team for pushing the defending champion to their limits.

Incredible resilience. Both teams. She too, he said. We fought back hard. For them to take the lead late in the third inning, and for us to find a way to score two goals and take the lead again, that’s incredible resilience. I’m so proud of how the group responded there.

That reaction started early. Adrian led 2-0 but UNE picked up the pace and scored the next five goals, with Garrett Devine scoring on a power play in the first period and Alex Sheehy, Ellis, Merrell and Colin Heinold scoring in the second period as the Noreasters started . the Bulldogs bombard with wave after wave of pressure.

I think (the shortfall) was probably the best thing that could have happened, Swallow said. We talked about maybe underestimating us, and when they went up 2-0 I think that went on in their minds that they were looking ahead to Sunday.

Ellis said the rally was an asset to the team’s mental toughness.

I think it’s just the character in this group, Ellis said. We felt we needed a helping hand. We felt we had a good push. And then they responded.

The Bulldogs roared to life and scored the next four goals for a 6-5 lead. However, the drama had only just begun. Daniel Winslow and Jared Christy scored back-to-back goals with 5:00 and 4:09 that stayed in regulation for a 7-6 Noreasters lead, but Ryan Pitoscia’s 1:09 goal left forced overtime.

I’ve never seen anything like it, said Krug, whose team will play Hobart in the final at 7pm on Sunday, beating Endicott 3-1 in Friday’s second semi-final. I have never experienced such an ebb and flow.

No one had.

It was just a wild, wild game of hockey, one of the wildest games I’ve ever seen, Swallow said. It had to be fun for the fans. It was fun for us. It was a fun game until the very end.

