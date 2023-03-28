Women’s golf wins team title at W&M’s Kingsmill Intercollegiate





WILLEMSBURG, Va. The University of Pennsylvania women’s golf team won the team championship at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate, a 54-hole tournament that concluded Tuesday at the par-72 River Course at Kingsmill Resort. The two-day event was organized by William & Mary. Penn shot 299 as a team in Tuesday’s final round, the best on-field score of 19 schools. This allowed the Quakers to overtake High Point and win the team title with a three-round score of 906. HPU placed second with a final score of 908, while Longwood was a distant third (921). Final Results (Golfstat.com) | Final results (PDF) This is the 14th tournament team title in the program’s history and the third in the past two years for the women, who won two events last spring. Penn was led by Bridget O’Keefe And Natalie Cao , both of whom finished the tournament with 7-over-par 223. As a result, they tied for second place in a field of 104 golfers who finished the tournament. Cao shot a 73 in Tuesday’s final round while O’Keefe hit a 74. In addition, Cao led the field with two eagles and tied for the lead in par-5 scoring (-6), while O’Keefe tied for the best par-4 scoring (+3) and tied for fourth in the field with eight birdies. Susan Xiao carded a three-round 229 and was tied for 13th in the field while Selina Li And Julie Shin scored for the Quakers, as both shot 76 in Tuesday’s final round. Li tied for 22nd place with 233, while Shin tied for 39th place with a score of 238. Abigail Wiranatha played the event as an individual and shot 250 for the three rounds. High Point’s Sarah Kahn won the medalists by scoring a 3-under-par 213 over the past two days and beating the field by 10 strokes. Next one Penn is back in action this weekend looking to defend his team title at the Prospect Bay Intercollegiate this Saturday and Sunday in Grasonville, Md. #FightOnPenn

