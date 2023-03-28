One of the lesser known effects of Irish independence, it seems, was to encourage a revival of cricket in Co Meath.

The revival was as brief as it was enthusiastic, lasting from the end of the Civil War to about 1948 and therefore almost paralleling life in the Free State.

However, it was not the first coalition between parties, or the declaration of a republic, that did for the Meath cricket renaissance. If a single calamity can be blamed, the usual culprits are the county’s Gaelic footballers, for beating Cavan in the 1949 All-Ireland final.

The bat-and-ball game never recovered from that. But as Adam Burke explains in a clever new book Wielding the Willow Cricket in South Meath: 1860-1950, the truth was a bit more complicated.

As the subtitle suggests, his study focuses on those parts of the royal county bordering Kildare and North Dublin. The latter remains a bastion of the game today: perhaps the last left in the Republic, at least outside the cities.

In contrast, in the late 19th century, cricket was played all over rural Ireland, with strongholds such as Tipperary and Kilkenny. The rise of the GAA and the breakup of the great estates (of which the workers were a mainstay) eventually sank it in those parts.

And there was a similar, if later, decline in Meath from 1909, when Gaelic games, land reform and revolution combined at the expense of crickets. But once the Troubles were over and Ireland got on with running itself, the need to abstain from English games was no longer so pressing.

On the contrary, Burke writes, citing JP Farrell, people felt it was time to return to things they really enjoyed, such as cricket, badger hunting, open coursing with greyhounds and other traditional rural pursuits.

So instead of disappearing in the Free State, South Meath cricket was now entering its golden age. Within months of the end of the Civil War there were active clubs in Agher, Dalystown, Gilbertstown, Isaacstown, Longwood, Newcastle, Rathcore, Rathrone and Trammon.

An occasional accompaniment to this resurgence, as a 1930 court case illustrated, was the related Irish sport of shebeening. As always, that game involved the cheap and unlicensed serving or consumption of alcohol, as long as it was not sold or paid for.

When Garda visited the home of one Thomas Doran of Cloneycurry one evening in 1930, they found the kitchen full of men drinking porter from cups and mugs. They celebrated a season in which Cloncurry had won the Meath Cricket Leagues Division B (itself a symptom of the renaissance).

A lawyer later argued that the quart porter was purchased with club funds and then provided free to members as an added benefit of their 2s 6d subscription. No sale had taken place.

Unfortunately, the members themselves had been unable to defend this legal wicket against Garda interrogation’s spin bowling that evening. One defendant said there was an entrance fee of 2s 6d for the house, although he was sick from the drink, he could not remember paying.

The court also heard that such events were common at local cricket clubs. There were even dark suggestions that certain clubs were less likely to be raided by Garda than others. Yet the result was a verdict by Solomon in which the drinkers were fined 2s 6d each.

The rise in Meaths’ GAA fortunes certainly undermined the popularity of cricket as the 1930s and 1940s progressed. Aside from the county’s growing success in football, there was also the effect of the ban on foreign play, with vigilance committees always on the lookout for stray GAA sheep in the garrison’s pastures.

A Longwood pitcher was suspended for six months in 1934 after a club colleague reported watching a cricket match on the side of the road at Ballyclare. […] about a ditch. Sheep who strayed but repented, meanwhile, were reinstated and accepted back into the GAA Church provided they did not sin again.

On the other hand, the effectiveness of prohibition in South Meath was undermined by its proximity to the Kildare border. For example, you could play football or swing with Longwood, then cross county boundaries to Moyvalley for cricket. Kildare GAA vigilantes probably wouldn’t testify at a Meath GAA hearing, or vice versa.

But ban or no ban, the rise of Gaelic football wasn’t the only challenge crickets faced. Increased agricultural mechanization reduced the playing base in the countryside. So was the work of the Land Commission, in breaking up and redistributing unlivable estates.

The famous All-Ireland victory was arguably the coup de grce. But even before that, the game collapsed locally. With its oldest clubs dating back to the 1860s, cricket in South Meath was wiped out by 1948, still well past its century.