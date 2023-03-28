Sports
USTA’s National Tennis Center About More Than Hosting Tennis
The USTA’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, is home to much more than just tennis. The 46-acre site, which has hosted the US Open since 1978, still embraces all things tennis, but also welcomes a growing mix of events, from the upcoming Westminster Dog Show, Big 3 basketball, Fortnite World Cup Finals and All-Elite Wrestling.
“We can bring in just about anything you can think of,” Chris Studley, the USTA’s senior director of event services at the National Tennis Center, tells WebMD. “We love everything.”
With a 45-year history of hosting tennis in New York, the National Tennis Center has not served as a major player in outside events (except in 2008 when they hosted the WNBA’s first-ever outdoor game). That approach changed when the center added a retractable roof to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world, in 2017, and opened the new Louis Armstrong Stadium in 2018, also with a retractable roof.
“It started with the roof construction,” says Studley. “Our dream was to bring large-scale events outside the tennis window to the tennis center. The weather played a role. Putting the roof on and making everything much more modern made us a more viable option in the New York market. And a lot more more unique option. After construction we were excited and ready.”
One of the first major events to move downtown was the Fortnite World Cup Finals in 2019, which made a big splash in showcasing the festival-like atmosphere possible on the sprawling grounds. With ziplines crossing over the venue’s fountains and Arthur Ashe Stadium filling up, it was a reintroduction of outside events that Studley said also brought new fans to the site who may know nothing about tennis.
With the Fortnite even a success, the center was slated for more events in 2020. The pandemic put an end to that and they had to do a reset in 2021. The center is now ramping up again.
The center has hosted All Elite Wresting for the past two years. May will see the first Westminster Dog Show, followed by the second year of the APP Pickleball Tour. Big 3 Basketball debuts downtown in July. And through it all, plenty of smaller events help attract new fans to a tennis site, such as high school and college graduations.
Last year, Pace University enjoyed two indoor stadiums, with both Ashe and Armstrong alternating throughout the day for various graduations from the university’s colleges.
Studley says two major draws in New York’s crowded venue market are the ability to schedule dates that other venues may not offer and the ability to create a festival-like atmosphere because of the layout.
Hosting new events also helps with the US Open. “We can prepare the site a little earlier,” says Studley. The team will begin a full clean-up in the spring and be able to deploy staff on the scale needed, giving key workers a head start on reacclimatizing to the site as they return to work. It is also good to keep the facilities running more often.
From a concession standpoint, the USTA is working with Levy, its onsite provider, to provide every offering for the event. “A wrestling event will have different concessions than the US Open, different from a dog show,” says Studely. Levy has the contract for most NBA and NHL arenas, so they develop a menu based on specific fan expectations and speed of service needs, and build the offerings to meet expectations.
“The Tennis Center was built for great food and drink as much as great sports and entertainment,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “The US Open is the showpiece and the venue can be activated in so many ways after those two weeks. We are able to create such unique experiences through the variety of catering spaces and infrastructure. Our culinary team is excited about what’s next and we have the great team members in the market to support new opportunities throughout the year.”
With a page from the Australian Open turning the Melbourne venue into a concert-rich venue, the USTA hopes to host additional music events, something they are doing on a smaller scale during the fan week leading up to the US Open. “We try to plan multiple nights of concerts to bring that unique fan that helps us grow the tennis fan experience,” says Studley. “Of all these outside events, the people who come here, no matter what kind of event it is, if they’ve never been on the tennis center grounds, it helps us.”
Gradually, the tennis center did not lose sight of its tennis roots. With 22 courts, both indoor and outdoor, the center remains a working tennis venue with a full staff of teaching pros and public court rentals. With more than 50 high schools and colleges using the site as their home venue, tennis continues to take center stage. “Tennis is crucial for us,” says Studley.
With tennis now critically important, any additional revenue and attention generated by outside events serves a larger tennis-specific purpose.
