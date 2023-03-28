No. 2 Penn State Men’s Hockey Drops 2-1 Heartbreaker to No. 1 Michigan in NCAA Regional Final

No. 2-seeded Penn State men’s hockey (22-16-1) fell 2-1 to No. 1-seeded Michigan (26-11-3) in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final Sunday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In front of a sold-out crowd with a strong Penn State presence, the game came to a head. When it looked like the first two periods would go scoreless, the Nittany Lions broke the ice and made it 1-0 with barely a minute left in the second period.

On his fourth power play attempt, Michigan tied the game 1–1 in the third period, with standout forward Adam Fantilli scoring the goal. Despite solid scoring opportunities from both teams throughout the period, the game went into overtime.

Mackie Samoskevich quickly ended the Penn States season less than a minute into overtime as Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory.

How it happened

With a spot for the first Frozen Four in the program’s history on the line, head coach Guy Gadowsky didn’t change his lineup after Friday’s 8-0 victory over Michigan Tech.

In front of a loud and mostly Penn State crowd, the game was on. Michigan immediately ripped a shot that went wide, but Penn State cleared the puck and went on the offensive. The Nittany Lions were patient, passed the puck and waited for the right opportunity to score.

That opportunity never came, and soon the Wolverines regained control of the puck. They had several chances to score, including when the puck nearly crossed the goal line after slipping past Liam Souliere.

Next, Ryan Kirwan followed a minor tripping. Unsurprisingly, Michigan had tight control of the puck with the one-man advantage for the first time in the game. But Penn State’s gritty, physical defense cleared the puck numerous times and nullified the penalty.

While Michigan seemed to control the puck more often than not, Penn State had some dangerous scoring opportunities. With four minutes left in the first period, the Nittany Lions put up a two-for-one that Erik Portillo narrowly saved. For a moment, the arena erupted, thinking it was a goal.

Michigan challenged the call and after review it was determined that the puck had not crossed the line.

After that, both teams exchanged two-on-one plays, with both Souliere and Portillo making fantastic saves. The first period ended moments later with the score still 0-0.

Both teams’ quick, quick offenses were on display to begin the second period. Michigan opened with a quick scoring opportunity that Souliere saved, then Penn State went straight off the ice and fired a shot at Portillo, which was saved.

The second period remained an intense one. Neither Penn State nor Michigan were able to exert puck control for long as both defenses strengthened physicality. Meanwhile, both goalkeepers continued to make impressive saves.

With five minutes left in the second period, Michigan went on a power play for the second time after Tyler Gratton received a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference. But again, the Penn State special teams came big and killed the penalty.

Next, Penn State had its first power play of the game when Jackson Hallum was rated hooking minor with just over a minute left in the period. This time, however, Penn State capitalized. With only 1:02 left in the second period, Connor MacEachern picked up a deflection and fired a shot past Portillo to make it 1-0 Penn State.

The Penn State stalwarts at the PPL Center erupted in revelry and applauded the Nittany Lions as they entered the locker room.

After five minutes of back and forth hockey to begin the third period, Michigan went on a power play for the third time after Christian Sarlo took a minor penalty for kneeing. And, just as they had twice before, the Penn State special teams bravely found a way to kill the penalty.

From there, both teams played 10 more minutes of the same. Neither team generated much of an attack, with defense and goalkeeping dominating the period.

Then Michigan went on the power play for the fourth time after Carter Schade took a two-minute penalty under the rules with eight minutes remaining. This time, Michigan capitalized and tied the game at 1-1, with Adam Fantilli completing a rebound at 12:09 in the third period.

Desperation on the ice increased after Michigan’s goal. Penn State seized control of the puck, taking shot after shot at Portillo and forcing turnovers. The Nittany Lions flew to the puck and continued to give the Wolverines offense a hard time.

With one minute left in regulation, Michigan called a timeout. It came to nothing in the third period, as the clock ticked down and the game went into overtime.

Less than a minute into extra time, Mackie Samoskevich ripped a shot past Souliere and into the net. The Wolverines took to the ice in celebration, while the Nittany Lions hung their heads in shock.

Michigan stormed back to win 2-1 in overtime, ending the Penn States season in heartbreaking fashion.

Take away food

Liam Souliere was exceptional despite the loss. He made 41 saves, many of which were very impressive. He is certainly not responsible for the loss.

The Penn State special teams were also fantastic. The penalty-killing unit killed three of Michigan’s four power plays as the power play went one at a time.

It’s hard to see Penn States’ season end this way, but there’s so much to be proud of. The Nittany Lions took on some of the best teams in America while becoming one at the same time. So is today, and there is legitimate cause for optimism about the program’s future.

What’s next?

With the loss, Penn States’ season is now over.