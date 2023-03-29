Lorusso’s blast lifts Terps over Georgetown, 10-7





Next game: in Iowa 31-03-2023 | 4:30 in the afternoon March 31 (Fri) / 4:30 p.m bee Iowa COLLEGE PARK, MD Maryland (15-9) used a long ball from Nick Lorusso to propel itself over Georgetown (14-10), 10-7, on Tuesday afternoon at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The win makes it three consecutive wins for the Terps after a series win against UCF over the weekend. Tuesday afternoon was a back-and-forth game at The Bob, starting in the first inning when Maryland went two over on a Matt Shaw RBI triple and Ian Petrotz RBI single. The Terps went on to score in each of the game’s first five innings and six of the first seven innings. However, the Hoyas came to play at College Park, tied things in the top of the second and at one point took a 7-5 lead over the Terps after the top of the fourth inning on a three-run homer from shortstop. Austin Kretzschmar. Maryland took the lead back in a big way in the bottom of the fifth as Nick Lorusso who entered the game on a 22-game hitting streak, extended it to 23 with a three-run homer, his 10th homer of the season. The junior leads the Terps in home runs, the first double digits of the season, and leads the team and the Big Ten in RBI with 39 after the home run, tying with Florida’s Josh Rivera for eighth in the league. country. Bot 5| Lorusso goes long The Terps retake the lead with a 3-run HR Terps 9, Hoyas 7 pic.twitter.com/fiBPSN5fBi Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 28, 2023 Six different Maryland players hit on Tuesday and all nine starters reached base at least once. Lorusso and Eddie Hacopiaan each had multiple RBI days while Luke Sliger Shaw and James Heffley each scored multiple points in the game. Bot 2| Shliger in second place James Heffley scores on an RBI double by Luke Terps 3, Hoyas 2 pic.twitter.com/l8TmAzR8tr Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 28, 2023 It was a strong bounce-back performance from David Falcon Jr. out of the bullpen, threw two scoreless innings in relief, gave up three hits and struckout two. Andrew Johnson also had a scoreless outing in relief with 1.2 hitless innings work. Maryland’s pitching kept the Hoyas scoreless for the last five innings of the game. Abort the action Matt Shaw opened the score for Maryland with an RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning, 1-0.

Ian Petrotz increases Maryland’s lead in the first inning with an RBI single through the middle, 2-0.

Savoy tied the game for Georgetown with a two-run double in the top of the second, 2-2.

Luke Sliger gave the Terps the lead back in the bottom of the second with an RBI double, 3-2.

Lopez helped Georgetown re-take the lead in the top of the third with a two-run homer, 3-4.

Eddie Hacopiaan answered back for Maryland with a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give Maryland an one-run lead, 5-4.

Kretzschmar gave the Hoyas the lead back in the top of the fourth inning with a three-run homer, 5-7.

Matt Boss got one run back for Maryland in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double, 6-7.

Nick Lorusso extended his hitting streak to give the Terps the lead with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, 9-7.

Hacopian extended Maryland’s lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring on an eventual double play, 10-7. By the numbers 3: Number of points scored on Tuesday by Matt Shaw set a new season high.

Number of points scored on Tuesday by set a new season high. 6: Number of times Maryland has scored 10 or more runs this season as of Tuesday afternoon

Number of times Maryland has scored 10 or more runs this season as of Tuesday afternoon 13: Number of consecutive games with a hit for Matt Boss after his RBI double in the fourth inning. Woods is now hitting .420 (21-for-50) on his current hitting streak.

Number of consecutive games with a hit for after his RBI double in the fourth inning. Woods is now hitting .420 (21-for-50) on his current hitting streak. 23: Number of consecutive games with a hit for Nick Lorusso on his three-run homer in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game.

Number of consecutive games with a hit for on his three-run homer in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game. 39: Runs batted in this season for Lorusso after his three-RBI game on Tuesday, which leads the Big Ten and is T-8th in the nation Next one The Terps head to Iowa City, Iowa to begin this weekend’s Big Ten game against the Hawkeyes, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on the B1G Network and the Maryland Baseball Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/3/28/baseball-maryland-v-georgetown.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related