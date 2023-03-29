The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg T20 records: Johannesburg Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total





The third T20I or West Indies tour through South Africa will be played in Johannesburg tonight. The final game of the series is an evening local time game, unlike the first two T20Is which were played in the afternoon. The match follows a memorable match at Centurion that included new records for highest T20 match aggregate, highest successful T20 chase and most sixes in a T20I. Considering how 780 runs have been scored in about 60 overs bowled in this series, another high scoring encounter would be a fitting end to a high scoring series. Remarkably, South Africa has a commendable T20I record at The Wanderers Stadium thanks to winning 14 and losing nine of their 23 games to date. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won one and lost three of their four T20Is in the city. Having played a test match at this venue earlier this month, visitors will play a T20I here after more than eight years. The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg T20 records The highest T20I scorers in this stadium are Graeme Smith (341), Faf du Plessis (266), AB de Villiers (236), Chris Gayle (207) and Herschelle Gibbs (199). With the exception of du Plessis, all other players have now retired from international cricket. Speaking of active cricketers, David Miller (196), Reeza Hendricks (164), Babar Azam (154), Aiden Markram (120), David Warner (119) and Heinrich Klaasen (107) have over 100 T20I runs to their credit to stand. The Wanderers Stadium. Andile Phehlukwayo (9), Dale Steyn (8), Abdur Razzak (7), Daniel Vettori (7), Shakib Al Hasan (7) and Lasith Malinga (7) are the highest wicket takers in the Johannesburg T20I. Ashton Agar (6), Tabraiz Shamsi (6), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5), Lungi Ngidi (5) and Beuran Hendricks have picked five or more T20I wickets. Highest collection totals in Johannesburg T20Is To score Overs Team Opposition Year 260/6 20 Sri Lanka Kenya 2007 236/6 19.2 West Indies South Africa 2015 231/7 20 South Africa West Indies 2015 219/4 20 South Africa India 2012 208/2 17.4 South Africa West Indies 2007 Teams have managed to surpass the 200 run mark 11 times out of 62 T20I innings played at this venue. The second-highest innings count mentioned above is also the highest successful run chase (highest successful T20I run chase at the time) at The Wanderers Stadium. Speaking specifically of South Africa West Indies Johannesburg T20I’s, all of their previous three matches were won by the team batting second. While teams that batted first have won 14 T20Is in this stadium, teams chasing a goal have emerged victorious 17 times out of a total of 31 Johannesburg T20Is.

