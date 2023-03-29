England vs. Ukraine – Football match report – March 26, 2023





England have two wins of two to start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images Goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the first half helped England secure a dominant 2-0 win over Ukraine in Group C of their Euro 2024 qualifiers at Wembley on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s side have now won back-to-back games to begin their bid to qualify for the next European Championships following Thursday’s victory over Italy. The pair’s matches were also their first since being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. – Olley: England take control of tricky Euro qualifying group

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US) Harry Kane opened the scoring with a well-taken volley from the box that went through the legs of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. The goal was Kane’s 55th goal for England, days after he broke the country’s all-time record, formerly held by Wayne Rooney, against Italy. Saka doubled England’s lead just three minutes later with a striking curled strike from the edge of the box into the far corner. Ukraine had their moments and enjoyed some pressure after the break, but never really looked able to claim just a second victory over England in 10 tries. The second half was lukewarm, although notable for an international debut for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, coming on as a substitute for Kane 10 minutes from time. Ukraine, who came agonizingly close to qualifying for the World Cup but lost a play-off to Wales, will be relieved to have pulled off their toughest match. There was much sympathy for war-ravaged Ukraine around Wembley Stadium with 1,000 tickets donated to refugees and their sponsoring families and the national anthem was warmly applauded. But all sentiment was cast aside when the whistle blew and England focused only on building on their first win in 62 years against Italy on Italian soil. However, it took them a while to get going as Ukraine kept the hosts comfortably at bay for most of the first half. Kane, who was offered a golden boot beforehand, missed two routine chances, first making a volley from close range and then sending over an inviting throw from James Maddison. But when he got a third chance, he made no mistake. After passing the ball to Saka, the captain ghosted into the area and was picked by Arsenal’s mancross to hit the ball home. Saka then produced a goal of stunning quality, turning on Jordan Henderson’s pass and curling a shot into the top corner. Ukraine, who had some half-chances early on, showed plenty of energy after the break, but lacked the quality to upset the English side in cruise control. It could have been a bigger margin of victory if substitutes Conor Gallagher and Jack Grealish, omitted in favor of Maddison, had converted chances, although by then thousands of England fans had decided to head to the station early. However, Ukraine’s fans stayed to the end and gave their team a rousing ovation in a corner that was a sea of ​​yellow and blue. Their next game is against North Macedonia in June, while England are next in Malta. Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/report/_/gameId/655273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related