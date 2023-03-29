GV tennis extends win streaks, seeks rhythm – Grand Valley Lanthorn

Grand Valley State University tennis recently entered conference action with the women’s team playing against Saginaw Valley State in a 6-1 victory, as well as both teams hosting Wayne State University with the women’s team winning again (4-3) while the men’s team lost in a tough show, 1-6.

Ahead of their second home game of the spring season on March 25, the women’s team played the Cardinals in Saginaw the day before with the team sweeping doubles (3-0) and nearly nil on the day with a 5-1 finish in singles matchups.

As two of four veterans on a fresh roster, junior Vasileia Griva and senior Taylor Barrett (swept doubles matchup, 6-0) try to set an example for the rest of their team through their agility on the court.

We have great communication and we complement each other well,” Grvia said. “If I don’t play well, she (Barrett) has my back and vice versa.

Ahead of the next day at home, the women’s squad continued to increase their win streak as the men continued to look for answers to get back on the winning side. Head coach Samantha Schall said that even while in the midst of a five-game skid, the men’s squad remains confident in their ability to turn things around for the better.

For the women it was a great team win,” said School. “(Wayne State was) ranked No. 9 and it’s one of the best wins we’ve had in our program so far this year. For the boys, we’ve had to recover in the last few games and we didn’t. There’s a bit of disappointment, but we’ve had a good talk about the things we need to improve.

The women’s games against Wayne State were much neck-and-neck as the Lakers won the doubles matchups, 2-1, and split the singles, 3-3.

In the No. 1 doubles ranking, junior Vasileia Griva and senior Taylor Barrett won 7-5, followed by reshman Rachel Sam and sophomore Estefania Hernandez (No. 2) who won 6-2. In singles, Griva held her own at No. 1 with a 2-1 win (6-7, 3-6, 6-1), while Barrett secured No. 2 (6-4, 6-0) and freshman Anna Soteras (6 -4, 6-3) wins the No. 4 spot.

We did a great job overall, we never had the mindset that we were just going to win, Griva said. Everyone fought to the last point and did the same. We all want to win and we do our best to adapt to our opponent.

While the men’s matches were nowhere near as successful as their teammates, as GVSU failed to win any of the doubles matches, a tightly contested match in the No. 2 doubles shows the team’s perseverance in difficult moments. Senior Jack Dausman and junior Freddy Cossio had a chance to take the win, but would unfortunately fall to a 6-7 decision.

The singles matches didn’t bring much success either, as senior Ignacio Morera-Lucas would be the only Laker to take a victory over the No. 6 singles spot on the day that went to the wire (6-2, 4-6, 10-8).

We have to be committed to practicing as hard as possible and having the same intensity in our games as we do in practice, Schall said.

While the men’s team has dropped five consecutive games dating back to March 6, there is still time for them to compete for the 2023 GLIAC Championship and beyond as the women’s team is 2-0 in conference and No. 2 in the GLIAC ranking. .

I’m just focused on winning every game, if I could do that right, win the conference, Griva said. Getting the nationals is the end goal, but I think it’s better to set short-term goals so that we can achieve our long-term goals.

Both teams travel across town to take on Davenport University on March 31, followed by another home game against Purdue Northwest on April 1 at 5 p.m.