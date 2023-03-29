Gauchos heads south to Face No. 31 UCLA, No. 29 San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, California (March 28, 2023) — The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team is back on the road this week, heading to the coast for a pair of doubles matches, against No. 31 UCLA on Thursday and No. 29 San Diego on Saturday. Thursday’s game against the Bruins starts at noon, while Saturday’s game with the Toreros starts at 11 a.m. No. 24 USC in February.

DETAILS

Match 14

Thursday March 30 | 12 o’clock

UC Santa Barbara (2-11, 2-1 Big West) at No. 31 UCLA (6-5, 1-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles Tennis Center | Los Angeles

Match 15

Saturday April 1 | 11 hours

UC Santa Barbara at No. 29 San Diego (7-6, 2-0 WCC)

Hogan Tennis Center | San Diego

HISTORY

UCSB also faced both this week’s opponents last season, losing to the Bruins in Los Angeles, but beating the Toreros in Santa Barbara. Amelia Honer, Camille Kiss, Kira Reuter, Marta Gonzalez Ballbe and Shakhnoza Khatamova all picked up doubles and singles victories in the Gauchos’ 5-2 victory over USD last February. UCSB also began this season at the Hogan Tennis Center in San Diego, competing in January’s Torero Tennis Classic.

LAST TIME OFF

The Gauchos were in Hawaii this past weekend to take on the Rainbow Wahine in a doubles match in the Big West. UCSB took the double point and singles victories over Amelia Honer and Valentina Khrebtova, but fell 4-3 in a thrilling game.

ABOUT THE GAUCHOS

Grid | Scheme

Overall record: 2-11

Big West: 2-1

Home: 1-4

Out: 1-4

Neutral: 0-3

Against ranked opponents: 0-5

ITA ranking: N/A

Stripe: L1

ABOUT THE BROWNS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 6-5

Pac-12: 1-3

Home: 3-2

Out: 2-1

Neutral: 1-2

Against ranked opponents: 2-4

ITA ranking: 31

Stripe: L2

ABOUT THE TOREROS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 7-6

World Cup: 2-0

Home: 4-1

Out: 2-2

Neutral: 1-3

Against ranked opponents: 4-6

ITA ranking: 29

Stripe: W3

NEXT ONE

UCSB rounds out this road trip with a return to Big West action, taking on UC Riverside and Long Beach State on back-to-back days, April 7 and 8. The Gauchos will be the first to visit the Highlanders, on Friday at 1.30pm. , then head to The Beach on a Saturday at 11am.

RANKS UP

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest player rankings on March 21, and UC Santa Barbara’s Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter are both in attendance. The two are ranked the No. 24 in doubles in all of Division I tennis, with Honer also coming in at No. 61 in the singles rankings.

HONER WINS AGAIN BACK-TO-BACK BIG WEST WEEKLY AWARDS (MARCH 8)

For the second time this season, Amelia Honer earned Big West Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, winning the sixth weekly award of her career after a strong performance against Oklahoma State and Loyola Marymount, teams ranked No. 35 and No. 2. 62 at the time. Honer won both of her singles matches against the Cowgirls and Lions in straight sets on court one, while also earning an upper doubles win alongside Kira Reuter against Oklahoma State. The award is her fourth of the season, following back-to-back wins in late January and early February.

HONER EARNS FIFTH CAREER BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD (MARCH 1)

After winning on court one in both doubles and singles against Oregon, Ameila Honer was named Big West Player of the Week for the third time this season and fifth time in her career. Honer and Kira Reuter fought off four match points to come back and win their doubles match against the Ducks 7-6, then Honer won her singles match in straight sets. That win included erasing a 4-1 deficit in the second set to win it 7-5. Honer’s five career Player of the Week awards are more than any other Big West school has won since the sophomore’s collegiate career began.

HONER WINS SECOND CONSEQUENTIAL WEEKLY AWARD (FEBRUARY 1)

Amelia Honer won her second straight and fourth career Big West Player of the Week award following her undefeated weekend at the Auburn Regional of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Against No. 15 Auburn, Honer combined with Kira Reuter to beat the nation’s No. 10e-ranked doubles partnership, and then beat the 43ed-ranked singles player. The next day, Honer again faced nationally ranked opponents in singles and doubles against No. 19 Arizona State, but neither match ended.

HONER NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (JANUARY 25)

Sophomore Amelia Honer was named Big West Player of the Week after going undefeated on the top doubles and singles courts in UC Santa Barbara’s doubles matches against UC Davis and No. 12 Cal. Honer and teammate Kira Reuter combined to take down the 15e-ranked doubles partnership in the country, 6-1, in an impressive performance against the Golden Bears at Berkeley. This is Honer’s third time receiving the award.

GAUCHOS FOCUSED ON MORE SILVERWARE

After a 2022 season for the history books, UC Santa Barbara looks set to continue in 2023 as the Gauchos pursue their third straight Big West Championship and another NCAA Tournament appearance. UCSB has not lost a conference game since 2019, winning individual awards from The Big West in each of the past two seasons. Two-time Big West Player of the Year Shakhnoza Khatamova will play a key role in the Gauchos’ title defense under two-time Big West Coach of the Year Simon Thibodeau, as will the last two Big West Freshman of the Year honorees: Amelia Honer (2022 ) and Camille Kiss (2021). Honer starts this season as the 49eranked singles player in the country.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Gauchos’ fall schedule included three individual tournaments, culminating in the ITA Southwest Regional Championship in San Diego. In the second round, Amelia Honer did something Gaucho hadn’t done before: she defeated the top ranked singles player in the country, USC’s Eryn Cayetano. Honer went all the way to the quarterfinals of that tournament.

BREAKDOWN OF THE ROSTER

This season’s team consists of three seniors, a junior, a sophomore and three freshmen. Shakhnoza Khatamova is the most experienced and long-lived Gaucho. She is entering her fifth season of collegiate tennis and her fourth at UCSB following her transfer from San Diego State. Fellow seniors Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe and Kira Reuter also arrived in Santa Barbara via transfer, from NC State and Texas Tech, respectively. The three newcomers are Valentina Khrebtova, from Antwerp, Belgium, Calissa Dellabarca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Solaya Han, from Huntington Beach.