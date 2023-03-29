Sports
Prep notebook: Vail Christian girls’ tennis continues to gain ways
Vail Christian girls’ tennis dominated a pair of tennis games on Saturday, winning all three singles and all four doubles against Delta and North Fork to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The No. 1 doubles team consisting of Juliet Studness and Anna Baker and No. 3 singles player Jessie Allen didn’t even drop a single game, going straight set 6-0, 6-0 wins in both games. The Saints continued their season in Steamboat Springs on March 31.
Football Notes: Vail Christian and Eagle Valley fall; Battle Mountain defeats Summit
Avery Murray scored twice and Eadlin Hoff and Hailey Severson each added a goal to lead Front Range Christian over Vail Christian in girls’ soccer on Monday at Littleton. The Saints are 1-2 and will open league play at Grand Valley on Thursday.
Eagle Valley lost a home game against Steamboat Springs 4-0 on Saturday. The Sailors scored three goals in the second half en route to improving to 2-3. The Devils (1-3-1) will try to get back into the win column at home against Summit (0-3) on Thursday.
Battle Mountain went into halftime Monday with a 2-1 lead against Summit in an I-70 rivalry game in Edwards, but the Huskies scored three goals in the second half to take a 5-3 win and improve to 4- 0 on the year.
Support local journalism
Thea Armistead, Molly Reeder and Daila Ledezma each scored a goal and Monica Duran scored twice. Fiona Lloyd had two assists in the win. Battle Mountain will play at home against Evergreen (2-1) on Thursday.
Tracknotes: Drever stars in Chandler, Arizona Invitational
Jake Drever ripped onto the track this weekend at the Chandler Rotary Invitational in Chandler, Arizona, rewriting the Eagle Valley performance book at sea level in the process. On Friday’s 3,200-meter run, Drever, who opened his season last week with a school-record 9 minutes 40 seconds solo in Rifle, shot to third overall in a deep Southwest elite field and came home in a time of 9:16.29. Andrew Gibby (9:14.75) of the University of Arizona and Brogan Collins (9:14.14) of Cheyenne Mountain finished in the top two positions.
“I have no doubt that Jake’s name will be on the Eagle Valley High School sign before the end of the season,” said Devils cross-country coach Melinda Brandt, who complimented Drever on his dedication and progress over the past four years .
“He’s such a competitor. He does all the little things right. He’s hungry to show off all his hard work from the off-season.
Track distance coach Myriah Blair said that because his time was from out of state, it doesn’t count as a school record. On Saturday, Drever came back to run 4:22.77 in the 1600, nine seconds ahead of Gage Neilsen’s current 1600-meter school record of 4:31.44.
“I think Jake is going to break this record in the near future,” Blair stated.
Battle Mountain’s distance runners also impressed on Saturday, albeit in somewhat tougher conditions. The Huskies finished seventh and 13th in the scores of the girls’ and boys’ teams, respectively, out of 27 4A and 5A schools at the Broomfield Invitational. Porter Middaugh (9:35.72) and Will Brunner (9:40.40) went 1-2 in a cold and windy 3200 and Milaina Almonte (11:40) and Lindsey Whitton (12:10.87) took third and eighth in the girls eight – round race.
“The group did a fantastic job despite the long day and the very cold and windy conditions. This was rough stuff for an on-track game,” said head coach Rob Parish, who also pointed to other impressive performances across the board. Presley Smith was second overall in the 400-meter sprint and Tyler Heimerl was third in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and 10th in the long jump (14-10).
The Battle Mountain pole vaulters also provided a pair of top-10 finishes, with Stella Jackson (7-06) eighth for the girls and Quinn Thuon (9-00) ninth for the boys. Cooper Skidmore also finished ninth in the race (124-02).
In addition to Drever, the rest of the Devils-squad also participated in Broomfield. Allie Braun’s 4-09 fifth-place finish in the high jump was the best performance on the girls’ side and freshman Dylan Blair’s 11th in the 3200 meters (10:14.27) was the best finish for the boys.
Boys volleyball notes: Vail Christian fights Lake County
The Vail Christian boys’ volleyball team hosted Lake County for its home opener on Tuesday night. The Saints, who went 3-7 in their first year of boys’ volleyball last season, lost their first game of the year 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 to Gateway on Friday. Heath Nager and James Petersmeyer each had four kills for the Saints in the loss.
Baseball Notes: Eagle Valley falls to Grand Junction
Grand Junction used an eight-run second inning to pull away from Eagle Valley on Tuesday night, beating the Devils 14-4. Elias Pena went 2-for-4 from the plate, but Eagle Valley scored only four hits in the loss. The Tigers had 14 hits and scored three in the bottom of the fifth to end the game with 10.
Eagle Valley falls to 2-3 this year and looks forward to a Friday-Saturday double header against Battle Mountain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/sports/prep-notebook-vail-christian-girls-tennis-continues-winning-ways/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jokowi’s progress on Myanmar – Editorial
- Snchez talks to Xi Jinping about his Ukraine peace plan
- Adani is just a front for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claims Arvind Kejriwal quoting BJP leader
- Updates in the works for West Hartford Tennis Courts, Fields, Eisenhower Pool – We-Ha
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Wedding Guest Dress Is Under $50
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Pope sends medicines to earthquake victims in Türkiye
- Vice President Harris promises new era of U.S.-Africa partnership during speech in Ghana
- 12th Exam Night Gripping True Crime Drama Breaks Convention | Movies
- 3 newcomers that will have the biggest impact in 2023
- Jokowi guarantees the Israeli national team’s participation in the U-20 World Cup
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News