Prep notebook: Vail Christian girls’ tennis continues to gain ways

Eagle Valley girls’ soccer went down 4-0 at Steamboat Springs on Saturday. The Devils return home to action against Summit on Thursday.

Ben Roof / Courtesy photo

Vail Christian girls’ tennis dominated a pair of tennis games on Saturday, winning all three singles and all four doubles against Delta and North Fork to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The No. 1 doubles team consisting of Juliet Studness and Anna Baker and No. 3 singles player Jessie Allen didn’t even drop a single game, going straight set 6-0, 6-0 wins in both games. The Saints continued their season in Steamboat Springs on March 31.

Football Notes: Vail Christian and Eagle Valley fall; Battle Mountain defeats Summit

Avery Murray scored twice and Eadlin Hoff and Hailey Severson each added a goal to lead Front Range Christian over Vail Christian in girls’ soccer on Monday at Littleton. The Saints are 1-2 and will open league play at Grand Valley on Thursday.

Eagle Valley lost a home game against Steamboat Springs 4-0 on Saturday. The Sailors scored three goals in the second half en route to improving to 2-3. The Devils (1-3-1) will try to get back into the win column at home against Summit (0-3) on Thursday.

Battle Mountain went into halftime Monday with a 2-1 lead against Summit in an I-70 rivalry game in Edwards, but the Huskies scored three goals in the second half to take a 5-3 win and improve to 4- 0 on the year.

Thea Armistead, Molly Reeder and Daila Ledezma each scored a goal and Monica Duran scored twice. Fiona Lloyd had two assists in the win. Battle Mountain will play at home against Evergreen (2-1) on Thursday.

Tracknotes: Drever stars in Chandler, Arizona Invitational

Jake Drever ripped onto the track this weekend at the Chandler Rotary Invitational in Chandler, Arizona, rewriting the Eagle Valley performance book at sea level in the process. On Friday’s 3,200-meter run, Drever, who opened his season last week with a school-record 9 minutes 40 seconds solo in Rifle, shot to third overall in a deep Southwest elite field and came home in a time of 9:16.29. Andrew Gibby (9:14.75) of the University of Arizona and Brogan Collins (9:14.14) of Cheyenne Mountain finished in the top two positions.

“I have no doubt that Jake’s name will be on the Eagle Valley High School sign before the end of the season,” said Devils cross-country coach Melinda Brandt, who complimented Drever on his dedication and progress over the past four years .

“He’s such a competitor. He does all the little things right. He’s hungry to show off all his hard work from the off-season.

Track distance coach Myriah Blair said that because his time was from out of state, it doesn’t count as a school record. On Saturday, Drever came back to run 4:22.77 in the 1600, nine seconds ahead of Gage Neilsen’s current 1600-meter school record of 4:31.44.

“I think Jake is going to break this record in the near future,” Blair stated.

Battle Mountain’s distance runners also impressed on Saturday, albeit in somewhat tougher conditions. The Huskies finished seventh and 13th in the scores of the girls’ and boys’ teams, respectively, out of 27 4A and 5A schools at the Broomfield Invitational. Porter Middaugh (9:35.72) and Will Brunner (9:40.40) went 1-2 in a cold and windy 3200 and Milaina Almonte (11:40) and Lindsey Whitton (12:10.87) took third and eighth in the girls eight – round race.

Will Brunner and Porter Middaugh lead the way in the 3200-meter run at the Broomfield Invitational this past Saturday. The Husky Harriers finished first (Middaugh) and second (Brunner) in the race.

Rob Parish / Courtesy photo

“The group did a fantastic job despite the long day and the very cold and windy conditions. This was rough stuff for an on-track game,” said head coach Rob Parish, who also pointed to other impressive performances across the board. Presley Smith was second overall in the 400-meter sprint and Tyler Heimerl was third in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and 10th in the long jump (14-10).

The Battle Mountain pole vaulters also provided a pair of top-10 finishes, with Stella Jackson (7-06) eighth for the girls and Quinn Thuon (9-00) ninth for the boys. Cooper Skidmore also finished ninth in the race (124-02).

In addition to Drever, the rest of the Devils-squad also participated in Broomfield. Allie Braun’s 4-09 fifth-place finish in the high jump was the best performance on the girls’ side and freshman Dylan Blair’s 11th in the 3200 meters (10:14.27) was the best finish for the boys.

Boys volleyball notes: Vail Christian fights Lake County

The Vail Christian boys’ volleyball team hosted Lake County for its home opener on Tuesday night. The Saints, who went 3-7 in their first year of boys’ volleyball last season, lost their first game of the year 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 to Gateway on Friday. Heath Nager and James Petersmeyer each had four kills for the Saints in the loss.

Baseball Notes: Eagle Valley falls to Grand Junction

Grand Junction used an eight-run second inning to pull away from Eagle Valley on Tuesday night, beating the Devils 14-4. Elias Pena went 2-for-4 from the plate, but Eagle Valley scored only four hits in the loss. The Tigers had 14 hits and scored three in the bottom of the fifth to end the game with 10.

Eagle Valley falls to 2-3 this year and looks forward to a Friday-Saturday double header against Battle Mountain.