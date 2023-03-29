



That was quick. A day after San Jose Sharks’ Harvard squad Henry Thruns was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, ending the Crimsons’ season, the senior captain has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. Thrun’s contract has a base AAV of $912.5k, with 225k in performance bonuses — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 25, 2023 According to the Sharks, the 6-foot-2 defender will join the team immediately. The left-hander could appear in the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The addition of Thruns is part of much turmoil in the San Jose Sharks blueline over the past week. Radim Simek and Jacob MacDonald have both returned from weekly injuries and Derrick Pouliot and Nikolai Knyzhov have been sent back to the San Jose Barracuda. The Sharks acquired Thruns rights to a 2024 third-round pick on February 28 from the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks drafted Thrun in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft, but faced with an August 15 deadline to sign him, they got what they could for the fast-rising prospect after the NCAA star declined to sign with them. There was some concern that Thrun could also pass on the Sharks, but from the start, San Jose Hockey Now was confident that Thrun would sign and reported as much: I hear Thrun is indeed intrigued by opportunity #SJSharks. I guess Sharks don’t send a 3rd rounder for someone who doesn’t want to sign with them so I guess hell signs — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2023 As for what Thrun could bring to the San Jose Sharks, SJHN spoke to multiple NHL sources outside the Sharks organization who were full of praise: Scouts on What Thrun, Peterson, Henrikson offer sharks (+) SJHN ranked Thrun No. 6 in our post-Trade Deadline Sharks top-10 prospect list. SJHN’s Top-10 Sharks Prospects: Post-Trade Deadline Edition Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

