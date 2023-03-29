Sports
Rother records 200th career hit as Villanova surpasses Lehigh in the first round of the Liberty Bell Classic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh baseball team (11-14) tied the game in the eighth inning before Villanova (4-19) scored twice in the top of the ninth to beat the Mountain Hawks 9-7 in the opening round of JJ’s Liberty Bell Classic Tuesday afternoon David Walker Field at Legacy Park.
After a scoreless first frame, the Wildcats took their first lead on a pair of RBI singles and an RBI double by AJ Hansen for a 3-0 lead. Lehigh countered with a three-run third inning with junior Riley Davis choose to score freshmen Dom Patricia.
Riley Davis gets Lehigh on the board with a single to the middle that scored Dom Patricia. It’s 3-1 Villanova in the bottom of the third.
View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/hyuH6THCoS
Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 28, 2023
sophomore Raf Perich grounded out to second, but it was good enough to score Davis for the fifth year Casey Rother doubled down the left field line and moved to third on an error after the first year Owen Walewander scored to tie the game at 3-3 through two innings.
Rother evens the game with an RBI double into rightfield! After 3 innings, it’s 3-3 between Lehigh and Villanova!
View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN+ (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/JkbCrTbzX2
Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 28, 2023
With that RBI double, Rother becomes the sixth Mountain Hawk in program history to reach 200 career hits.
Both teams were tied at 3-3 until the top of the fifth when Villanova took the lead with a basesloaded walk. The Wildcats would score two more runs in the sixth inning when Jack O’Reilly grounded out to second to score a run and Peter Giombetti singled into center field to put Villanova back on top with three runs, 6 -3.
Lehigh would come within one run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Rother crushed his seventh home run of the season to left field and Patrizi singled to score sophomore. Andrew Kohlmaking the score 6-5 after six innings.
AWAY!! Rother crushes his 7th home run of the year with this solo shot to left field. Lehigh trails Villanova 6-4 in the 6th.
View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/O3lIPtAEhR
Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 28, 2023
One time game!! Patrizi singles and scores another run. It’s 6-5 on the way to 7th!
View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/YfDv7ZlVnM
Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 28, 2023
Villanova added an insurance run in the top of the eighth when a run was scored on a wild pitch to give the Wildcats a 7-5 lead. The Mountain Hawks managed to tie the game at 7-7 in their half of the eighth when Kohl singled through the right side to score Rother. Junior Tyler Young then hit a double down the right field line to score Sweeney and tie the game, but the go-ahead run was knocked out at the plate. The Wildcats then threw out another runner that would have put Lehigh ahead, and the teams would go into the ninth inning tied at 7–7.
YOUNG TIE IT UP!! Tyler Young doubles down the right field line to score the tying run! It’s 7-7 in the 2nd half of the 8th!
View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/jVClaukSDW
Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 28, 2023
The Wildcats scored twice in the top of the final frame when Craig Larsen hit an RBI single to the left for the go-ahead run and Giombetti added an insurance run with a single to the middle to give Villanova a 9-go lead -7 to deliver. . Lehigh led off with a leadoff single by pinch hitter Justin Butler followed by a walk. Both Mountain Hawks advanced on a wild pitch, but Rother grounded out when the runners stayed in place and the Wildcats struckout the last batter of the game to seal the 9–7 victory.
Eight different Mountain Hawks contributed to the non-league hit total of 13, led by Patrizi going 3-for-4 with a run scored and driving in a run. Rother, Kohl and Young each produced two hits on the day, with Rother hitting the 24th home run of his career and team leading the season’s 12th double with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kohl hit two singles with an RBI and scored a run, while Young doubled and scored a run. Four others singled
Lehigh used nine pitchers on Tuesday with right-handed sophomores Raf Perich getting the start and striking out with three runs and three hits in 1.1 innings of work. Senior right-hander Ryan Deom pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with only one hit and retired two Wildcats for the first year Anthony Gonzalez pitched 1.2 innings with one run allowed on one hit and a strikeout.
Freshman right Ryan Mullock and right-handed junior Tyler Thompson combined for an inning of action with Mullock recording an out with two walks while Thompson threw 0.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Senior right-hander Will Grisack pitched 1.1 innings without giving up a run at two and a strikeout for freshman righty Tommy Lamar recorded an out with a walk and a run on two hits. Sophomore left-handed Najir Glenn pitched 0.2 innings without a hit or run as the right-handed freshman David Andolina (L, 0-1) threw the last inning of the game and gave up two runs on three hits.
The Mountain Hawks will host Lafayette at The Rivalry sponsored by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute with a four-game series beginning Friday, March 31 with a single game at 3:00 PM. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, with game one of the day starting at noon. Lehigh closes out the series with a single game on Sunday, April 2 with the first pitch at noon. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.
