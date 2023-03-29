3 newcomers that will have the biggest impact in 2023

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football are bringing in great talent into the 2023 class and the transfer portal.

The Irish look like one of the best teams in the country heading into the season, but they will be forced to find some new leaders on the defensive line, a new top target in the passing game and a new quarterback to lead the way. to act. the departing Drew Pyne.

Freeman answered all of these needs in the portal and through the 2023 class.

Which newcomers will have the biggest impact?

3 javontae Jean Baptiste DL Transfer from the state of Ohio

Javontae Jean-Baptiste never really got going at Ohio State and finished his Buckeye career with a total of 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He showed his potential, but never really got a chance to do it full-time on that defensive line.

Now that he’s at Notre Dame, he’ll be a starter on defense and help replace Jayson and Justin Ademilola, which won’t be easy, but he’ll be capable.

Jean-Baptiste is a really good size at six feet and about 250 pounds and I saw him become a star in that line of defense in a short period of time. He’s got all the physical tools and I think the change of scenery and learning under Marcus Freeman and those defensive-minded staff will help tremendously.

I think we will see Jean-Baptiste approach all his career numbers in just one season with the Irish on that defensive line.