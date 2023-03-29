Updates in the works for West Hartford Tennis Courts, Fields, Eisenhower Pool – We-Ha

The Conard and Hall tennis courts have been repaved, but the project will not be completed until June.

By Ronnie Newton

Several capital improvement projects impacting West Hartford’s recreational facilities are underway or will begin shortly, including the replacement of tennis courts at both high schools and the repair of the swimming pool at Eisenhower Park.

Reconstruction of 24 tennis courts, 12 each at Conard and Hall High Schools, began in September 2022, with the majority of costs associated with the project funded by a $3 million grant approved by the State Bond Commission last March.

Replacing the courts benefits both the high school tennis teams and the public. The courts are free and accessible when not in use by the high school teams, and also serve as the venue for the high school tennis championships.

Helen Rubin-Turco, director of Leisure and Social Services, said that as the city’s tennis and basketball courts reach end-of-life, they are being replaced with a surface that uses new technology. Post-stressed concrete is a rigid reinforced concrete pavement, Rubino-Turco said. The design eliminates the joints and cracks that often plague asphalt tracks, with a lifespan nearly twice that of an asphalt track.

Rubino-Turco said the tennis courts at both Conard and Hall are nearing completion, and the nets have been installed and temporary lines painted so they can be used by the teams for the spring season. She said the final playing surface will be installed in June, once temperatures are warmer.

However, the temporary surface does not meet regulatory standards, so the high school varsity teams will play their games at alternate venues this spring. Conard’s boys’ and girls’ varsity teams play at Wolcott Park, while Hall’s boys and girls play at the Hartford Tennis Club on Flagg Road. Two lanes in Buena Vista and two lanes in Whiting Lane will be backup venues for varsity games, Rubino-Turco said. The JV and freshman teams play on the high school courts.

Rubino-Turco said that Leisure Services and the athletic director of West Hartford Public Schools have traditionally worked closely on the use of athletic facilities, and Wolcott Park has been used for years by the Conards’ tennis program, mostly for lower-level players.

In addition to the combined 24 new tennis courts at Conard and Hall, the city has replaced tennis and basketball courts at Wolcott Park, the Buena Vista Recreation Complex, Whiting Lane Park, and Kennedy Park. Six pickle ball courts were constructed at both Wolcott and Buena Vista in place of two of the tennis courts.

Another high-profile project related to a West Hartford recreational facility is the replacement of the swimming pool and pool house at Eisenhower Park. A serious problem was found with the Eisenhower Pool in the spring of 2021 and it has been closed to the public for the past two summers.

Replacement was originally planned for the new pool and pool house to be ready for use in the summer of 2023, but in the fall Rubino-Turco told the city council’s Human and Community Services Committee that bids had come in much higher than expected. The lowest of three or four bids the city received for pool and pool house replacements was $4.4 million, said Town Manager Rick Ledwith, far more than the $2.5 million the city had budgeted through the capital improvement fund.

Our intention is to temporarily repair the pool this spring to make the pool operational for the summers of 2023 and 2024, Rubino-Turco told We-Ha.com this week. The pool repair involves cutting the section where the crack is located, repairing and resealing the entire bottom of the pool, at a cost of about $40,000, according to Ledwith.

We plan to bid the construction project again this spring for a construction period between August 2024 and May 2025, Rubino-Turco said.

Another recent upgrade to a city sports facility is the installation of temporary fencing at Conard’s ballpark. Conard doesn’t have a permanent outfield fence, but the baseball team’s booster club and other volunteers put up a temporary fence for the season last weekend. The banners were donated by MLB coach and Conard alum Gary LaRocque.

