Bobcats Top Ohio State, advancing to third Frozen Four ever





BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut – Four different skaters scored a goal to lead the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Ohio State in the NCAA Bridgeport Regional Final on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Bank Arena. With the win, Quinnipiac advances to the Frozen Four for the third time in program history and for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. THE 2023 Bridgeport Regional Champs #BobcatNation X #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/De3rEDe4qQ — Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey (@QU_MIH) March 26, 2023 Skyler Brind’Amour , Christopher Fillion , Jayden Lee And Christopher Tellier each added a goal while sophomore goalkeeper Yaniv Perets recorded 34 saves to lead Quinnipiac to a berth in the 2023 Frozen Four. The Buckeyes opened the scoring 1:31 in, as they forced a turnover and scored on a breakaway, but would not score again. Fillion and Brind’Amour went back-to-back and scored 15 seconds apart to keep the Bobcats going for good. We are JUST in charge. LIKE IT. THAT. #BobcatNation X #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/X7Rd9JPvNy — Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey (@QU_MIH) March 26, 2023 With the 32nd team of the year win, the Bobcats tied the program record for most wins in a single season. #BobcatNationwe couldn’t have done it without you #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/n8YOnjwNUD — Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey (@QU_MIH) March 26, 2023 STATISTICS AND NOTES This year’s Quinnipiac team joins the 2013 and 2016 teams who also advance to college hockey’s biggest stage.

That 2016 team joins the 2022 and 2023 Bobcats teams that won 32 games in a season.

Fillion had a career day and set a new collegiate high with three points in the game. Along with his opening goal, he provided assists on two of the other three Bobcat scores.

Perets made 49 saves on 50 opposing shots on target over the two matches, earning the Most Outstanding Player award in the regional competition.

Tellier added his second multi-point game of the season and first since December 9 against RPI.

The Bobcats will enter Tampa with the most wins of any team, currently with 32. Minnesota has 28, Boston University has 29, and Michigan has 26. NEXT ONE Quinnipiac will fight Michigan for its second consecutive NCAA tournament, but this time in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game can be seen nationwide on ESPN2. Follow them on social media @QU_MIH or visit gobobcats.com/mih for a behind-the-scenes look at the Bobcats’ post-season run. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobobcats.com/news/2023/3/26/mens-ice-hockey-bobcats-top-ohio-state-advance-to-third-ever-frozen-four.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related