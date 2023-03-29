Lehigh comes out under par in final round at UC San Diego Invitational





LA JOLLA, California. The Lehigh men’s golf team finished strong at the UC San Diego Invitational with a sub-par final round of 285 Tuesday at Torrey Pines. Senior David Hurley and junior Edmund Broderick both finished under par in their final rounds as Lehigh finished the 54-hole event on 865 (288-292-285) to finish in 13th place. Lehigh finished one over par as a team in a tournament in which the top 12 finishers finished under par. Hurly was Lehigh’s leading finisher, taking 14th place at five under par 211 (73-68-70). His final round included three birdies and a bogey, while his second round 68 marked the low round of the tournament for the Mountain Hawks. Senior Daniel Song was Lehigh’s second-highest finisher, tied for 50th on two over par 218 (73-72-73). Song carded four birdies in his final round. Senior Sam Barton finished two strokes behind Song to tie for 62nd place on 220 (69-78-73). Barton’s final round included 15 pars, two birdies and one bogey. First year Jack Roth finished on 221 (73-74-74) and tied for 65th place. Roth’s final round featured a pair of birdies. Broderick delivered the low round of the day for the Mountain Hawks and bounced back from a tough day on Monday to shoot three under par 69. He shot on the par 5 fifth hole and made a birdie on the 14th along with 16 pars. Broderick tied for 73rd on 223 (74-80-69). Compete as an individual, sophomore Aidan Oehrle enjoyed a strong final round. He made four birdies and tied Broderick with a 69. Oehrle tied for 50th place with 218 (71-78-69). Oklahoma Christian captured the team title at 32 under par 832 (280-276-276), beating Seattle University by two strokes. Eirik Thomassen of Cal State Northridge was the individual medalist at 20 under par 196 (68-63-65). He recorded a six-stroke victory over Seattle’s Nathan Cogswell. Lehigh will return to action Monday when the Mountain Hawks compete in the Columbia Spring Invitational in Springfield, Pa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2023/3/28/mens-golf-lehigh-turns-in-under-par-final-round-at-uc-san-diego-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related