2023 Projected offensive depth map





FSU football spring training is in full swing and with the spring game just around the corner, the depth chart will be a moving target. This is my Pre-Spring depth chart and position analysis. 2023 Projected offensive starters Pos Beginner 2nd string 3rd string QB Jordan Travis AJDuffy Tate Rodemaker RB Trey Benson Lawrence Toafili Rodney Hill WR Johnny Wilson Darion Williamson Hykeem Williams WR Deuce Spann Kentron Poitier Josh Burrell SL Winston Wright Ja’Khi Douglas Vandervius Jacobs THE Jaheim call Kyle Morlock Markston Douglas LT Robert Scott Jr Julian Armella Luke Simmons LG Keiondre Jones Casey Roddick Kanaya Charlton C Maurice Smith Casey Roddick Thomas Schrader RG By Mitri Emmanuel Jeremiah Byers Qaeshon Sapp RT Bless Harris Darius Washington Jaylen asked QUARTER It’s no secret that Jordan Travis will be the starter. The main battle will be for the backup role, which could lead to who has the advantage next season. I like that AJ Duffy has a nice spring game, and he has shown to be more accurate than Rodemaker in practice so far. Tate struggled with interceptions this spring, but he does have gaming experience. Position Grade: A- RUN BACK Trey Benson chose to come back for another year for a reason. Coach Norvell likes Benson and was willing to let Treshaun Ward leave. That shows me that he has full confidence in Benson as his starter. Lawrance Toafili will continue to see a lot of reps in third place and to spell Benson. Rodney Hill is young and has the potential to see some time too. Overall, Benson’s return makes this unit one of the better ones in the ACC. Position rank: A WIDE RECEIVER A position that was once a weak spot in the team in recent years has now become a strength with a playmaker like Johnny Wilson stepping up and transferring Winston Wright and high potential Deuce Spann. Kentron Poitier is a player who could have a breakout season as he has shown to be a player who can extend the field. Freshman outside 5-star Hykeem Williams and 4-star Vandrevius Jacobs are going through spring training, but it’s Jacobs who is showing he has the skills to play this season if needed. Mycah Pittman’s injury is unfortunate, but I think the team will manage without him starting the season. Position rank: B+ TIGHT END Has FSU football ever had a TE with the skills and athleticism of Jaheim Bell? That answer is no. Bell will give Norvell and Jordan Travis a lot of attacking options as he can line up all over the field and exploit mismatches. Transfer Kyle Morlock has had a great spring so far and is taking everything thrown at him. The rest of the tight ends like Markeston Douglas will get more depth as the season goes on. Position rank: A ATTACKING LINE The offensive line hasn’t had this much depth since the days of Bobby Bowden. Thanks to the transfer portal, Coach Norvell and his staff have been able to turn the position into a strong attack. Being able to protect Jordan Travis and make holes for Trey Benson is vital to the success of this attack. Robert Scott Jr.’s decision getting back helps with continuity, though he’ll miss all of spring rehab. Transfers Jeremiah Byers, Keiondre Jones, D’Mitri Emmanuel, Bless Harris and Casey Roddick provide much needed depth and experience. Top prospect Julian Armella would probably have been the starting left tackle had Scott gone to the NFL. Position rank: A

