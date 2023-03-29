Preview/Lines #74: Quinn pleads for Karlsson Norris

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn yesterday pleaded for Erik Karlsson to win the Norris Trophy.

I think a big part of it is what is your elite quality? Quinn asked rhetorically as he compared Karlsson to 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, whom he coached in New York. When Foxy won the Norris Trophy his elite quality was his offensive side of it, but over the course of that season he also became an elite defender. There was a double blow.

With Karl, his elite quality is so elite.

Quinn refers to Karlsson’s attack.

Rachel Doerrie of The Hockey News wrote an excellent piece yesterday, highlighting how Karlsson has rounded the field and should get the McDavid treatment in deference to how far ahead both leaders are of their positional runners-up.

For example, Connor McDavid leads the NHL with 140 points, 26 more than teammate Leon Draisaitl. The attacker thus has an astonishing 20.4 percent lead over the second best scorer in the league.

Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 90 points, 21 more than Josh Morrissey and Quinn Hughes. So Karlsson has an even more astonishing 26.4 percent lead over the second best scorer in his position.

And another level of amazing?

Karlsson is even ahead of McDavid in this important area.

When you produce at the level where he produced 5v5, I don’t see how he can’t win, Quinn continued. When you’re that far ahead of everyone else in a huge, huge category.

Karlsson has 59 5-to-5 points, four more than number two McDavid. The next defender after Karlsson? Vince Dunn has 39 5-on-5 points.

Quinn would also argue that Karlsson’s defense is underrated.

On the one hand, it’s valid to point out that Karlsson kills far fewer penalties than a traditional Norris candidate. It averages just 20 seconds of horsepower per night, after years of regular underutilization.

But that doesn’t mean he plays less. His 22:07 Even Strength TOI Per Game leads the league, a good minute ahead of Thomas Chabot. Meanwhile, his overall 25:45 Per Game is third in the NHL.

It’s fair to say that the Sharks took Karlsson off the PK not because he was incapable of doing so, but because they tried to save him for offense. Keep in mind San Jose had the second best kill in the league last year with Karlsson as a regular in the unit.

There is also attention for Karlssons -17.

I know what his plus-minus looks like, Quinn admitted. I think people should look at the situation of the empty net because that certainly plays a big part in it.

Karlsson has been on the ice for more empty goals than anyone else in the NHL, 20. And yes, ENGs go in +/- for whatever reason.

Instead, consider Karlsson leading the Sharks with a +6 at 5-to-5. Only three Sharks have a positive 5-to-5 plus-minus, and two of them, Jaycob Megna (+3) and Mikey Eyssimont (+1), are long gone.

He may be defended much better than the analyzes say, Quinn argued. He is hockey strong. He’s got a great cane.

He plays a lot of minutes and he usually plays against everyone’s best players. With probably not the supporting cast that other candidates have had. So I think you have to take everything into account when you look at his defensive numbers.

Quinn ended his Karlsson 2023 campaign with this flourish, comparing his star blueliner to Babe Ruth.

I know there are all these other things you have to consider, I get it. But when someone does what they do so special, so far above everyone else, it’s like Babe Ruth turning 60 and the other guy turning 20.

San Jose Sharks (19-39-15)

James Reimer will start tonight and Jeffrey Viel will fill in for the injured Alexander Barabanov, who struggles daily with a lower body injury.

Quinn says Reimer starts tomorrow. Svechnikov & Johnsson, who are not practicing, remain doubtful from week to week about coming back this season. Gadjovich is still practicing and progressing, but no timeline on him — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 27, 2023

Winnipeg Rays (41-30-3)

These lines project the first four with Connor Hellebuyck starting tonight in San Jose. https://t.co/nanwet0Rdi — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) March 28, 2023

