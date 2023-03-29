Sports
SKYHAWK BASEBALL FALLS A 6-5 DECISION IN EXTRA INNINGS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
CARBONDALE, Ill. The University of Tennessee at Martin baseball team was two outs away from a win tonight, but Southern Illinois forced extra innings before putting up an unearned run in the bottom of the 10e in a 6-5 Skyhawk setback.
UT Martin took a lead in the top of the fifth and held onto that lead until the Salukis scored once in the ninth. With one out and two baserunners on board in the bottom of the tentheA throwing error on the groundball from a fielder’s choice resulted in Southern Illinois’ fifth consecutive win.
On the board this evening, Blow bubble (one RBI), Hunter McLean (two runs scored) and MacDanford (one RBI, one run scored) each produced multi-hit performances. Nate Himself And Caleb Hobson each drove in runs while Andreas Fernandez And Will Smith both came over the plate for the Skyhawks (7-19).
Six pitchers saw time on the mound for UT Martin tonight. Zach bet made the start and threw two innings before reaching his allotted pitches. Campbell Cleveland, Tucker Reed And J. Henry Hobson each threw two innings of relief while Colin Miller And That is, Martin (0-1) did not allow an earned run in their performances.
The Skyhawks struck first when Smith hit a two-out triple in the top of the first inning and scored five pitches later after Bell singled him out.
Wager threw around a leadoff double to put a nil on the scoreboard in the first inning before the Salukis (13-12) tied the game at 1-1 after two innings, despite Wager striking out a few in his final frame .
Southern Illinois led briefly after scoring once in the bottom of the third, but UT Martin got the run back to the saucer in the next at bat. McLean shot a two-out triple into the right center hole before jogging home on a Self RBI double that tied the score at 2–2.
Cleveland posted a scoreless inning in the fourth, allowing the Skyhawks to take the lead in the top of the fifth. Danford led off the inning with a single before advancing all the way to third on an error from a failed pickoff attempt. Caleb Hobson lifted a sacrifice fly to put UT Martin ahead, 3-2, but the Skyhawks weren’t done yet. Fernandez reached on a three-base error and soon scored on a wild pitch to extend UT Martin’s advantage to two runs.
The Salukis scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but the Skyhawks again answered right back with a run in the sixth. Danford went the other way for a single to right to bring in McLean, who reached on a wild pitch on a swinging third strike.
After Southern Illinois scored a run in the sixth to make it 5-4, the scoring stopped for the next two-and-a-half innings. Millar worked his way around a scoreless seventh, got a called strikeout for the final out and stranded a pair of Salukis on the basepaths. J. Henry Hobson then accounted for a scoreless eighth inning, as UT Martin was three outs away from winning.
An one-out RBI double by Southern Illinois in the bottom of the ninth inning went into extra innings. The Skyhawks put a runner in scoring position in the top 10e when McLean singled and stole second base, but the Salukis escaped a tight jam.
Southern Illinois opened the 10e with a walk and soon performed a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk, the aforementioned defensive error UT Martin’s first error of the night gave the Salukis the win.
The Skyhawks return home this weekend for another Ohio Valley Conference series, taking on SIUE for a three-game set. The times of the first throw are scheduled for Friday, March 31, 5:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 3:00 PM, and Sunday, April 2, 1:00 PM.
