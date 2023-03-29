Thursday Night Football: NFL approves teams to play two games in short weeks, tables can be flexibly scheduled

“Thursday Night Football” may have more exciting games scheduled for next season, but we won’t know for sure until May. NFL owners voted during league meetings on Tuesday to relax “Thursday Night Football” games for 2023.

The main purpose of passing the flex plan would be to eliminate Thursday night games between losing teams. If the plan succeeds, the NFL would be allowed to move Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights of Weeks 14-17 with 15 days’ notice.

While that change is still being discussed, the owners approved a rule that would allow teams to play two Thursday games in short weeks. That means the league is now allowed to schedule teams for Thursday night games after an earlier Sunday game twice during the season. Previously, a team could only play one game on Thursday-evening after having played on Sunday.

While there is optimism that the flexible scheduling proposal will pass, there are reasons to believe it could be voted down by the owners. For example, NFL coaches are not a fan of schedule changes, especially during the season. Safety also becomes a concern as teams may be asked to play more games in short weeks.

Amazon’s first season of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 9.6 million viewers, according to Neilsen. While that’s a solid number, it was a 46 percent drop from the previous season when Thursday night games aired on Fox and NFL Network. Games that did not have significant playoff implications may have contributed to the decline in viewership.

There is also the problem of fans buying tickets well in advance of their match. The possibility of more games being rescheduled may cause more hesitation among fans considering buying tickets ahead of the game they want to attend.

For a proposal to pass, it must receive 75 percent of the vote, meaning 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners must vote in favor of the proposal. Given the NFL’s commitment to monetization, the safe bet is that the owners will approve the proposal, even if it goes against the wishes of coaches, players and fans.