Sports
Corona, Wildcats Walk Off Lopes in extras
TUCSON, Arizona. An opening double in bottom 10th from Tyler Casagrande and a walk-off single from Emily Corona lifted the Arizona Wildcats (14-9) to a 10-9 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-9) on Tuesday night.
Arizona came out on top in a wild weekday game with three lead changes and two ties to go, along with four home runs hit by Wildcat batters. Pursue Davis hit a pair and now has four home runs and seven RBI in two games against Grand Canyon this year. Corona and short stop Nick McClaughry also hit home runs in the game, their first and second of the year, respectively.
Overall, the Wildcats offense collected double-digit runs for the eighth time this year on the back of a dozen hits, five walks, and two batters hit.
Starting pitcher Anthony Susac played no part in the decision, working 3.2 innings and giving up two runs while striking out three batters on 59 pitches.
Right-handed reliever Trevor Lang (2-1) worked the last three innings of the game and kept the Antelopes off the scoreboard to earn its second win of the year.
Arizona Wild BATS
- RF Emily Corona: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- LF Pursue Davis: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB
- SS Nick McClaughry: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- DH Tyler Casagrande: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB
- 1B Kiko RomeroMore: 2-of-5, R, 2B
Bullpen bullies
Number of the night
- Pursue Davis now has three two-HR games in his career, two one of which has come against the Grand Canyon this season.
Photo of the night
Next one
The Wildcats return to Pac-12 with a three-game conference series against the Oregon Ducks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:00 PM MST. Friday’s opener is Arizona’s second Bark at the Park promotion of the year, where fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the ballpark. Tickets are on sale and can be secured by visitingArizonaWildcats.com/BSBor by calling 520-621-CATS.
