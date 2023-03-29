Patrick Mahomes shows opposition to NFL change to ‘Thursday Night Football’ on social media





NFL-announced teams are now allowed to play as many as two “Thursday Night Football” games per season. The idea of ​​playing games on days other than Sunday has always been a hot topic among owners and players, as it means players take less time to recover between games. “Thursday Night Football” has become a fixture in the NFL, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to be a big fan of playing multiple Thursday night games. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Mahomes tweeted the quote with a simple emoji about the report on the Thursday night change. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III responded to Mahomes, saying, “So much for player safety.” BRITTANY MAHOMES REFLECTS ON WILD FIRST MARRIAGE WITH STAR QUARTERBACK IN SWEET ANNIVERSARY POST NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league did not see a spike in injuries from “Thursday Night Football,” and that the league did not choose Amazon, the streaming platform hosting “Thursday Night Football,” over player safety. “I don’t think we would put Amazon above our players. The data doesn’t show a higher injury rate,” Goodell said through Ari Meirov. One of the league’s most controversial injuries occurred last season during “Thursday Night Football,” when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific concussion after being slammed into the turf. He admitted not recalling the moment when medical staff carried him off the field on stretchers and to a hospital. The Dolphins were under investigation because Tagovailoa was hit against the Bills the previous Sunday and appeared to suffer a concussion. But he completed that game with the Dolphins claiming that he wobbled through trouble during the game. EX-NFL STAR JJ WATT WARNS FANS ABOUT RUMORS AS FREE DESK STARTS CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP With team schedules not yet released for the 2023 season, players will be anxiously awaiting to see if they will play more than one game on Thursday.

