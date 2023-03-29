Women’s tennis ready for home matches on three consecutive days

The No. 31 UCLA women’s tennis team (6-5, 1-3 Pac-12) bridges the months of March and April with home games on three consecutive days beginning Thursday at noon PT against UC Santa Barbara (2-11, 2-1 Grand West). A return to conference play follows, with the Bruins hosting Colorado (9-6, 0-3) Friday at 1:30 p.m. and No. 59 Utah (10-6, 1-2) Saturday at 12 p.m.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend UCLA women’s tennis home games in person can still follow live. Live streaming and live scoring are available HERE for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA started off on the right foot, but eventually fell to No. 18 Stanford in a 5-2 conference result Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins earned the double point and Fangran Tian added a win after the overall decision was sealed. Alexis Blokhina took the win for the Cardinal to complete a day with two wins.

UCLA USA. UC SANTA BARBARA, COLORADO AND UTAH

UCLA is 36-0 overall against UC Santa Barbara. The programs last met on February 4, 2022, when the Bruins dropped just eight games in five completed games for a 4–0 result at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Vanessa Ong achieved the team victory and supported the efforts of Forbes Abbey And Sasha Vagramov . UCLA is 11-0 against Colorado and pulled off a 7-0 win at LATC on March 4, 2022. Vagramov sealed the win for the Bruins, who dropped just one set that day. Forbes and Wagle preceded Vagramov’s decider with their own victories. UCLA is 20-0 when it faces Utah. The Bruins won 4–0 on March 6, 2022, with Vagramov securing another win. Wagon and Kimmy Hans also yielded singles victories. The Utes forced a tiebreaker in the deciding doubles game, but were unable to break through for a run.

EXPLORING THE GAUCHOS, BUFFALO AND UTES

UC Santa Barbara has a 2-11 record, with both Big West game wins (2-1). Amelia Honer of the Gauchos is number 61 in the ITA National Singles Rankings, while Honer and Kira Reuter’s pairing is number 24 on the doubles list. Colorado is 9-6 (0-3 in Pac-12 play), while Utah is 10-6 (1-2). The Utes are ranked #59 on the ITA.

TO A TI-AN

Fangran Tian recorded wins in nine consecutive singles decisions to begin her dual-match career. The freshman from Beijing, China has one game left unfinished. Of those wins, five are against national-ranked players: No. 28 Angelica Blake of Stanford (6-1, 1-6, 6-4 on March 26), No. 4 Madison Sieg of USC (6-3, 1 – 0, retired March 16), No. 20 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State (6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on March 12), No. 100 Hikaru Sato of Washington (4-6, 6-4 , 6-3 on March 3) and No. 57 Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State (6-1, 6-2 on January 28). Dating back to the fall action, Tian is 17-5 in singles with a score of 9-4 against nationally ranked foes.

HANCE Named PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 13-19

Kimmy Hans was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 13-19, the conference announced March 21. The visiting Bruins beat crosstown rival USC 4-1 (March 16), thanks in large part to Hance’s victories against nationally ranked opponents in the doubles and singles. The second-year combination of Hance and Elise Wagel made a statement out of the gate in doubles, giving UCLA a lead with their 6-2 game against 24th ranked pair Naomi Cheong and Snow Han on top court. Hance then dispatched No. 61 Han 6–2, 6–3 on the second singles field, extending the Bruins’ lead to 3–1. The team win was UCLA’s third straight and fifth in six attempts. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the first in Hance’s career and the second in as many weeks for the Bruins. Sasha Vagramov was honored for the week of March 6-12. UCLA has now accumulated 38 weekly awards from the conference.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA is ranked #31 in the most recent ITA Computerized Team Rankings, released Tuesday. The latest ITA National Singles and Doubles Rankings came out on March 21 and features four Bruins. Leader of the singles list Fangran Tian who had moved up 40 spots from her previous position to a career-best No. 23. Kimmy Hans is listed at number 78, while Ava Catanzarite checked in at No. 87. The tandem of Hance and Elise Wagel tied his best performance of No. 6 for doubles, thanks in part to the title run of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships. The pair defeated current No. 1 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen from Pepperdine in the final.

CLINCH WATCH

Ava Catanzarite (Loyola Marymount), Anne Christine Lutkemeyer (CSUN), Vanessa Ong (at USC), Fangran Tian (versus rice), Sasha Vagramov (State of Ohio) and Elise Wagel (in Washington State) have each had one win this season.

VAGRAMOV Named PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 6-12

After her team’s 4–3 victory against No. 4 Ohio State, Sasha Vagramov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in a March 14 conference announcement. The award was presented for the week of March 6-12. Vagramov was on court as the Bruins scored the first and last points of their thrilling 4-3 victory against the Buckeyes Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. With all eyes on the fourth singles match, the senior won a deuce point to lift her past Isabelle Boulais for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 result and kick off a celebration. Vagramov also accompanied Vanessa Ong to beat Kolie Allen and Danielle Willson 6–4 on Court 3 to clinch the double point. Vagramov was previously named Pac-12 Player of the Week on February 11, 2020.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins performed at six events in the fall, including two national. There were two championship appearances, such as Kimmy Hans And Elise Wagel teamed up to win the ITA Southwest Regional Championships doubles title in San Diego as the combination of Vanessa Ong And Sasha Vagramov won the Dennis Rizza Classic grand prize in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , who was the top singles performer at the Women of Troy Invitational, amassed a team-high 11 singles wins. Hans, Ava Catanzarite And Fangran Tian each defeated three nationally ranked opponents. Hance also made it to the singles final round at the ITA Southwest Regionals.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 UCLA women’s tennis team went 13-7 and finished second in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record. The Bruins advanced past Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but were defeated by hosts Oklahoma State in a 4–2 decision in the second round. Elysia Bolton And Forbes Abbey qualified for the NCAA singles draw, while the duo of Bolton and Elise Wagel secured a draw in doubles. Bolton advanced to the second round of singles. Forbes (first team), Bolton (second team) and Kimmy Hans (Honorable Mention) received All-Conference honors from the Pac-12. Forbes also received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award from the ITA Southwest Region.

WHO’S NEW?

Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Fangran Tian make up UCLA’s freshman class. Lutkemeyer (Irvine, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, was the No. 1 player in her class in 2020 and 2021. She won the singles championship at the PTT Newport Beach, California 2021 Women’s $25K Hard 2 event. At the junior level, Lutkemeyer collected the Girls’ 16 singles crown at the 2018 USTA International Spring Championships in Carson, California. Tian (Beijing, China) won the Girls’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off event, a wildcard entry into the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships. She also earned a spot in the World Cup draw singles Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2019.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara earned her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, when she teamed up with Wesley Koolhof to win the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She also recently made her first women’s doubles grand final round alongside Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara climbed to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022. Catherine Harrison also had an outstanding 2022 as she made her Grand Slam debut in singles and doubles. She progressed through singles qualifying at Wimbledon and continued her success with a first-round win. Harrison and partner Ulrikke Eikeri made a doubles match in the second round at Roland-Garros and the pair achieved the same feat at Wimbledon and the US Open. Harrison also secured her first WTA title last year, teaming up with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. The following Bruins in the professional ranks topped the WTA rankings in 2022: Robin Anderson (No. 137 singles and 181 doubles), Harrison (214 singles and 69 doubles), Elysia Bolton (230 doubles), Chanelle van Nguyen (350 singles) and Jada Hart (489 doubles).

HEAD COACH STELLA SAMPRAS WEBSTER