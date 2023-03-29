In PyeongChang, South Korea, the clock is ticking. The 2018 Paralympic sledge hockey gold medal is on the line as the United States play Canada. Victory looks certain for Canada as they have a 10 lead with just under 45 seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Canadians, Declan Farmer had 20 other plans. Farmer scored the equalizing goal with 37 seconds remaining to force the match into extra time. In OT, he didn’t take his foot off the gas, scored the winning goal and gave the US its third consecutive Paralympic gold medal.

I think this is the best game I’ve ever played and one that will stay with me forever, Farmer told The Daily Princetonian.

Born with a bilateral amputation, Farmer has been at the forefront of Paralympic sledge hockey for over a decade. He grew up in Tampa, Florida and has used prosthetics to walk since he was one year old.

I grew up a really athletic kid, Farmer told the Prince. I loved sports and playing a lot [sports] with my friends.

Farmer played football, teeball and sailed often as a child. At the age of eight he discovered the sport of sled hockey, a sport that he believed could be more competitive because there would be a level playing field.

I’d get frustrated if I wasn’t at the top of the game in the [other] sport[s] I was playing, Farmer told the prince.

When he started playing sledge hockey, the National Hockey Leagues Tampa Bay Lightning sponsored a local team as part of their community outreach program. He was part of the local team for a few years and played games in the state of Florida.

At the age of 12, Farmer attended his first club tournament out of state and played against top players in his age group. There he began to discover his potential in the sport. The tournament also saw Farmer see Paralympians in action for the first time.

That moment inspired me to see what the top of the sport could look like, Farmer said. I started going to the national development camps in the summer and finally joined the national team at the age of 14.

Now, as a member of the national team for the past 11 years, Farmer has competed in the last three Paralympics (2014, 2018, 2022), winning three gold medals.

Farmer cited the challenges of public perception as a Paralympic athlete, referring to the belief that Paralympic Games.

Farmer emphasized the frustration of a kind of condescending attitude towards disability. Our goal is to keep pushing back and show that sled hockey is on par with the highest forms of stand-up hockey, and to show that the Paralympics is just as impressive an achievement.

Farmer added that the sport has really grown since he started in the national team, saying he doesn’t believe he would make it to the current national team at 14, as he had before.

His first major tournament and performance with the national team was at the 2013 International Paralympic Committee Ice Sledge Hockey World Championships. Farmer led the U.S. team in scoring, finishing the championships with eight points.

At the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Games, Farmer helped the team win gold at the age of 16. He had three goals and five points throughout the tournament, tying for the team leader.

One of the defining moments of the 2014 run was the preliminary round loss to Russia, the first time the Russians had defeated the Americans in sledge hockey.

They won 21, [Vladimir] Putin was there for it, Farmer told the prince. It was so loud in there.

He described the loss as a turning point that helped the side refocus and take the gold medal with convincing wins in the competition’s knockout rounds.

His performances in these games helped Farmer earn the Best Male Athlete with a Disability award at the 2014 ESPY Awards. He was also voted Best Male Athlete of the Sochi 2014 Games by the International Paralympic Committee.

Soon after, Farmer graduated from Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fl. and started at Princeton University, where his four years as a Tiger began in 2016.

I really liked Princeton, Farmer told the prince. I am extremely grateful to the hockey department and [they] were very generous with ice age.

During the 2018 spring semester of his sophomore year, Farmer prepared for the Paralympics. He only took three classes that semester thanks to his professors, who were flexible in providing extensions so that he could fulfill his dream of representing the US. At the same time, the boundaries of Princeton’s Hobey Baker Rink served as the perfect location for Farmers training.

Practice on Baker Rink clearly paid off for Farmer, as he holds the American record in sled hockey for most goals and points scored in a single season across all competitions (24 and 41), a feat achieved in the 2017–18 calendar year.

He led the US to gold in PyeongChang and holds the Paralympic record for most goals, points and assists in a single winter games.

You get to do it with teammates you love, and guys from all these different backgrounds, Farmer said when talking about his Paralympic experience.

After graduating from Princeton in 2020 as an economics concentrator, Farmer devoted himself entirely to the national team. So far in his post-Princeton career, he has won gold at the 2021 World Championships and at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. Farmer hopes to keep playing as long as possible.

I just love the whole team, Farmer added. Some of my best friends are the guys on the team. I just can’t imagine what life would be like without being able to travel with them, have fun and compete at the highest level.

We want to build the sport globally, Farmer said. We want to give back to sports and growth programs around the world. He also hopes to leave a mark on disabled sports as a whole. We want to help the next generation of disabled athletes succeed, that’s our responsibility to them.

Hayk Yengibaryan is an assistant editor for the Prince’s Sports section.

Please direct any correction requests to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.