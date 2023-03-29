Sreeja Akula takes singles, doubles titles; G Sathiyan wins gold in singles





Sreeja Akula had a fruitful campaign at the 84th UTT Inter-State Senior National Table Tennis Championships, successfully defending her singles title and winning the women’s doubles title with RBI teammate Diya Chitale. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won his second men’s singles title after beating Harmeet Desai in straight game as the Gymnasium Hall of Jammu University. The women’s singles final was a rather scratchy affair as both Akula and her opponent Sutirtha Mukherjee played an attacking style. But while Akula remained inconsistent, Mukherjee was guilty of not taking advantage. In the end, it was Akula, who won gold in mixed doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Achanta Sharath Kamal, who emerged victorious 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 12-10 . Sathiyan, meanwhile, was in his zone in the final and illustrated this with a quick match against Desai. But the former’s superiority on the day was on display as he blasted his way with thunderous forehands. His backhand, too, cooperated with him without accepting any challenge to cruise to an 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5. In men’s doubles, Jeet Chandra and Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal defeated Mohammed Ali and Vansh Singhal of Telangana in two matches to lift the trophy. Akula and Chitale worked well together and defeated Maharashtra, Swastika Ghosh and Shruti Amrute 3-1 for the gold medal in the women’s doubles final. In the mixed doubles final, Manav Thakkar and Ankur Bhattacharjee defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee and Moumita Datta of West Bengal 3–0. In the earlier round, the West Bengal pair also accounted for top-seeded Sathiyan and Manika Batra and won that match 3-0. Results: Men’s singles final: G. Sathiyan (PPB) bt Harmeet Desai (PSPB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5. Men’s Double final: Jeet Chandra/Ankur Bhattacharjee (WB) bt Mohammed Ali/Vansh Singhal (Scion) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. Women’s singles final: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 12-10. Ladies Double final: Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Swastika Ghosh/Shruti Amrute (Mah) 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12. Mixed Doubles final: Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath (PSPB) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee/Moumita Dutta (WB) 11-5, 14-12, 11-3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/field/1046462/table-tennis-nationals-sreeja-akula-clinches-singles-doubles-titles-g-sathiyan-wins-singles-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related