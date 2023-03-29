Sreeja Akula takes singles, doubles titles; G Sathiyan wins gold in singles

Sreeja Akula had a fruitful campaign at the 84th UTT Inter-State Senior National Table Tennis Championships, successfully defending her singles title and winning the women’s doubles title with RBI teammate Diya Chitale.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won his second men’s singles title after beating Harmeet Desai in straight game as the Gymnasium Hall of Jammu University.
The women’s singles final was a rather scratchy affair as both Akula and her opponent Sutirtha Mukherjee played an attacking style. But while Akula remained inconsistent, Mukherjee was guilty of not taking advantage.
In the end, it was Akula, who won gold in mixed doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Achanta Sharath Kamal, who emerged victorious 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 12-10 .
Sathiyan, meanwhile, was in his zone in the final and illustrated this with a quick match against Desai. But the former’s superiority on the day was on display as he blasted his way with thunderous forehands. His backhand, too, cooperated with him without accepting any challenge to cruise to an 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.
In men’s doubles, Jeet Chandra and Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal defeated Mohammed Ali and Vansh Singhal of Telangana in two matches to lift the trophy. Akula and Chitale worked well together and defeated Maharashtra, Swastika Ghosh and Shruti Amrute 3-1 for the gold medal in the women’s doubles final.
In the mixed doubles final, Manav Thakkar and Ankur Bhattacharjee defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee and Moumita Datta of West Bengal 3–0. In the earlier round, the West Bengal pair also accounted for top-seeded Sathiyan and Manika Batra and won that match 3-0.
Results:
Men’s singles final: G. Sathiyan (PPB) bt Harmeet Desai (PSPB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.
Men’s Double final: Jeet Chandra/Ankur Bhattacharjee (WB) bt Mohammed Ali/Vansh Singhal (Scion) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.
Women’s singles final: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 12-10.
Ladies Double final: Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Swastika Ghosh/Shruti Amrute (Mah) 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12.
Mixed Doubles final: Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath (PSPB) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee/Moumita Dutta (WB) 11-5, 14-12, 11-3.