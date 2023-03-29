NFL tables ‘Thursday Night Football’ flex schedule, but increases the number of times teams can play a maligned time slot





A big change is coming to the NFL’s much-maligned “Thursday Night Football,” with an even bigger one potentially on the way. NFL team owners voted for a change that would allow teams to play two short-rest TNF games in one season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Teams previously only had to play one such game in a season. The measure was one of several rule changes approved by franchise owners on Tuesday. Club owners also reportedly submitted a proposal that would have introduced flexible scheduling for the time slot. Previous reports indicated that such a system would allow Sunday afternoon games in Weeks 14-17 to be moved to Thursday with 15 days’ notice. The NFL is doing everything it can to make “Thursday Night Football” more successful. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Considering how much players resent the burden of playing games on four days of rest and how many fans (and announcer Al Michaels) have mocked and criticized the Thursday Games, which were sold to Amazon last season for a cool $1 billion a year, the proposals to limit the number of times an elite team can play that day was undoubtedly controversial. Take a player who now seems to play an extra game on Thursdays for the rest of his career: The flexible scheduling appears to be controversial even among team owners, as evidenced by the fact that the proposal was not pushed through on Tuesday. On the side against you have the influential New York Giants owner John Mara, who called the idea “offensive” to fans attending games: “People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, that doesn’t mean they like it. This year we could be shifted to Monday night, which I think is really inconsiderate of our ticket holders. Playing back to Thursday night is for me just insulting. I’m totally against it. Thankfully it didn’t get enough votes today, but it will probably be revisited in May.” On the other hand, you have even more influential Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who praised the media potential of the idea to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein: As Mara pointed out, this case has not yet been resolved, but Jones and his allies now have just two months to find voters willing to switch sides.

