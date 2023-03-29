Sports
USC Men’s Golf returns to The Goodwin
Men’s Golf | March 28, 2023
The USC men’s golf team, which has a trio of medalists to its credit this season, returns to California this week for The Goodwin, Thursday through Saturday (March 30-April 1), at TPC Harding Park.
Tournament information
The Stanford-hosted event features a whopping 28 teams, including eight from the Pac-12. Start times for the morning waves are 7-8:48 AM PT each day and the afternoon waves are 12-1:48 PM each day. Results are available at Gulf state.
USC is off at 12:05 PM on Thursday and at 7:00 AM on Friday.
USC’s starting lineup will consist of seniors Jack Bougerjunior Krando Nishibasophomore Jackson Rivera And Gavin Aurilia and freshmen Mahanth Chirravuri. The Trojans last played in the event in 2021, Nishiba being the only Trojan in the lineup to see action two years ago.
USC has won the event eight times since its inception in 1968, most recently in 2005. The Trojans have won four individual titles, most recently Rory Hie in 2008.
Former Trojan Justin Suh’s 54-hole, 16-under 200 in 2019, including a 64, is tied for fourth-lowest score in tournament history
SEASON SUMMARY
The Trojans, in their third year under Head Coach JT Higgins and assistant coach Matt Waltonplaced a pair of medalists in their first weekend and just got their third last weekend.
sophomore Jackson Rivera won the Husky Invitational by four strokes as a senior Jack Bouger won the Husky Individual Invitational with six wins, both the first titles of their collegiate careers, while the USC men’s team finished second at the Gold Mountain GC in Bremerton, Washington, to kick off the 2022-2023 season. USC combined for a three-round 7-over 871 (293-281-297), finishing three strokes behind first-place Washington State and two ahead of third-place and host Washington.
Never wavering in the final round, Rivera maintained a lead of at least two strokes all Tuesday, finishing 8-under 208 (67-70-71), closing with a birdie on 18. Boulger won when he walked away on Gold Mountain’s Cascade Course at 12-under 201 (68-67-66), with his best three rounds in Cardinal and Gold.
On March 18, Rivera earned co-champion honors at the Arizona NIT at Tucson Omni National at 13-under 203 (69-67-67), taking first place with Wildcat Zach Pollo. For Rivera, the 13-under show tied for the 12th-lowest 54-hole total in nearly three decades of Trojan golf. It was also his first collegiate attempt to record all three rounds in one event in the 1960s. He earned Pac-12 Co-Golfer of the Week for his efforts.
freshman Mahanth Chirravuri leads USC in batting average (72.52) and rounds of par or better (12) and co-leads the team by five rounds in the 1960s. He was also USC’s leading tournament finisher, team-best four times and has a team-best five top 25 finishes. His 23.5 count rounds are tied for team high and his eight rounds under par are tied for second place.
Rivera leads USC in rounds under par (nine) and is second in batting average (72.67) and rounds at par or better (11). His five rounds in the 60s and his 23.5 count rounds are tied for the best team.
Boulger has nine rounds of par or better the year and eight under. Boulger is third on the team in batting average (73.00).
MORE TEAM HIGHLIGHTS
Chirravuri led USC at the Inverness Intercollegiate in a tie for 20th place at 6-over. Chirravuri and Rivera led USC in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational with 6-over, tied for 47th place.
Chirravuri led USC at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate with a tie for 20th at 2-under 214, the second time he was USC’s leading finisher, while also leading once with Rivera. sophomore Gavin Aurilia surpassed USC’s efforts in the Fall Finals at the Cal Poly Invitational, tied for 23rd with 1-over 217, while USC tied for eighth overall.
Chirravuri led USC in the first two spring events, tied for 23rd at the Southwestern Invitational and tied for 19th at the John A. Burns Invitational. Krando Nishiba and Aurilia surpassed the Trojans’ efforts in the Desert Mountain Collegiate, finishing tied for 15th place.
SHORT REVIEW
The Trojans return six golfers from last year’s squad, led by Rivera, who was both the All-West Region and All-Pac-12 second team during a freshman season in which he started all 12 tournaments and led the team in batting average ( 71.70), rounds in the 60s (nine), rounds under par (20), and rounds par or better (23).
He posted a team-best three top 10 finishes, six top 18s and seven top 21s and was USC’s best finisher in eight of 11 events. Two of his top 10 results came in the postseason. He finished sixth at the Pac-12 Championships at par 284 (73-68-74-69) and followed that with a tie for 10th at the NCAA Stockton Regional at 7-under 209 (68-71-70).
Also back are graduate senior Jack Bougersenior Parker Siskjuniors Krando Nishiba And Shane Ffrans and sophomores Gavin Aurilia. The Trojans welcome a few freshmen Mahanth Chirravuri from Arizona and Rocky Chapman from the UK
Aurilia started nine times last year, Ffrench eight times, Nishiba seven times, Boulger six times and Sisk twice.
Chirravuri was an honorable mention Rolex/AJGA All-American selection in 2020 and won the Arizona state title in 2020 at 10-under, while helping his school to team titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and finished third individually in 2021. Chapman is a talented up and coming golfer from England who will be competing for tee time.
