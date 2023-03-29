Sports
Javon Bullard’s NIL deal from controversial playoff game
Javon Bullards’ hard-hitting in a College Football Playoff semifinal has led to a NIL deal for the flashy-named Georgia defensive back.
Alumni Cookie Dough Sells Bullards Buckeye Crunch, A Sweet Concoction Bulldog Fans Are Sure To Eat
The name is a pun on the breakup of the pass in the back of the end zone in the third quarter of Georgia’s 42-41 Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State on December 31 in Atlanta.
Bullard, the Georgia Nickelback, collided so hard with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., trying to make a catch, that it knocked Harrison out of the game with a concussion.
Weeks later, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was still talking about a game he thought should have resulted in a goal penalty. A flag was thrown on the game, but it was overruled by replay.
I thought it was a blessing, man, to have a cookie dough named after myself and the team we played against, Bullard said. It’s quite funny and I feel like it’s good for advertising.
Bullard’s cookie dough will be sold from April 1 through April 15 at its Athens location at 480 N. Thomas Street.e. Bullard will promote Alumni Cookie Dough on social media and fans will have a chance to win an autographed soccer ball.
Jennifer and Mike Dollander, UGA graduates who opened the Athens location in 2019, are very excited about it, said Cannon Gaines, founder and CEO of Gaines Group Activations who worked with Bullard on the scheme. They are big Dawg fans and they want to take advantage of UGA alumni, UGA students and UGA fans as spring practice kicks off on what is G-Day at the end of activation.
Gaines said candied buckeyes are the main ingredient. Actual buckeye seeds resemble edible chestnuts, but Ohio buckeye fruits are not edible and can be poisonous, according to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment website.
Bullards Buckeye Crunch contains crushed Reeses Peanut Butter Cup and crushed Oreos.
We wanted to make it a little crunchy because of that crucial play he had on Marvin Harrsion Jr. in the Peach Bowl, Gaines said.
A graduate of Oconee County High, Gaines spent the past four seasons as a student manager on the Georgia football team and befriended Bullard.
He graduated from UGA in May 2022 with a degree in Sports Management and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship and is on track to graduate in May with a Masters in Sports Business and Policy.
Gaines is now entering the NIL space and also working with some Georgia female athletes. He said Bullard’s deal with Alumni Cookie Dough is in the four figures.
The replay of Bullard’s big hit determined that contact was made at the shoulder rather than the head/neck area, resulting in Ohio State not scoring a touchdown and instead having to settle for a field goal. It has become his signature game, like Kelee Ringo’s six singles in the national title game a year earlier.
I’d be lying if I said playing wasn’t a very important part of my career, said Bullard, who was named defensive MVP for both the Peach Bowl and TCU’s 65-7 win for the national championship. Yes, that game is definitely up there.
Bullard said he didn’t contact Harrison after the game and said I wouldn’t apologise. It was a football game. He knows it was a football game. I know it was a football game.
Harrison was questioned by reporters about the Bullard attack earlier this month.
I think he was just trying to play football, Harrison said, according to a video posted to YouTube by Eleven Warriors. It is the umpire’s decision to make that call, whether he thinks it is targeted or not. It’s a bit up to him. I’m not the one calling.
Bullard signed a photo of the play sold by memorabilia company More Than Sports with an inscription Night Night on it. CEO Nick Radosta later apologized following a social media comment calling the caption insensitive and inappropriate.
It was just something someone wanted me to do that probably never should have happened, Bullard said.
Harrison said he found the photo rather funny.
Bullard said he hopes Georgia fans will love his namesake cookie dough.
They always show support, he said.
