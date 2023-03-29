Ultimate Table Tennis season four kicks off on July 13 in Pune









YEAR |

Updated: March 28, 2023 9:12 PM IS

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India]March 28 (ANI): India’s top table tennis league, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), returns after a three-year hiatus and will be held from July 13 to July 30, 2023 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

The franchise-based competition is under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. It’s going to be season four of Ultimate Table Tennis.

Besides bringing world-class table tennis action to India, the league has witnessed the emergence of Indian star talents like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra, who caught the attention of the country with their stunning performances in the first seasons. from UTT.

“Our main goal with the launch of UTT was to popularize the sport in India. And the ever-increasing positive response from season to season has been encouraging to see. It’s a shame the competition couldn’t take place after 2019, but here are We are as committed as we were on the first day in 2017 to take table tennis to the next level in this country and to add another world-class competition to this huge mix in India,” said co-promoter Niraj Bajaj.

The competition was last played in Delhi in 2019 where Chennai Lions captained by Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal won the third edition by beating Sathiyan’s Dabang Delhi TTC in the final. The second edition was won by Dabang Delhi TTC led by Manika Batra and Sathiyan while Falcons TTC won the first edition. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of Ultimate Table Tennis. COVID has brought the competition to a hard halt. But after three long years, our efforts to popularize and grow the sport in India will continue. Hand in hand hand with the TTFI, we will continue to provide a platform for talent in the country. And I want to take this opportunity to thank the federation for its support,” said UTT President Vita Dani.

Five of the six franchises participating in the upcoming edition will continue from 2019: U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Goa Challengers, Dabang Delhi TTC and RPSG Mavericks Kolkata.

The league has welcomed its newest franchise — Bengaluru Smashers — owned and promoted by Punit Balan, head of the Punit Balan Group and a philanthropist and new-age sports investor with franchises in Ultimate Kho-Kho, Tennis Premier League and Premier Handball Competition.

TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat and General Secretary Kamlesh Mehta said in a joint statement that the Federation is happy to support and encourage a league determined to grow the game in India.

“UTT has helped put India on the global map in terms of hosting a world-class event in the country and attracting the best talent in the world. We wish UTT every success in the upcoming season.” (ANI)

