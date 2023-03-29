Who makes our ultimate cricket commentary team?





Commentator Tough category with lots to choose from, but the final decision came down to two BBC legends, arguably better known on radio, but both consummate broadcasters and cricket men. Jonathan Agnew loses the net to Christopher Martin-Jenkins, former cricket correspondent of this paper, of course. like Agnew, CMJ saw his role not only as an honest, highly informed descriptor of the sports action, but also as a duty, even a moral obligation, to defend the interests and reputation of the greatest of games. In the selector’s mind: Bill Lawry, Jim Maxwell, Tony Cozier. analyst A certain Yorkshireman from this parish was an early pioneer of the kind of sports broadcasting so superbly done today by Sky Sports: tactical, technical, analytical and gives ex-pros an insight into what it’s like to meet the best bowlers, or come to the best players in the world. Simon Hughes, also a Telegraph stalwart, was the first person to really pull this off on television in his Channel 4 The Analyst role. Skys coverage this summer will benefit from the sharp and smart Ricky Ponting, who joins top quality Michael Atherton and Nasser Husseinwho rightly gets the nod from his former English colleague for his smart, insightful clarifications. In the selector’s mind: Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Atherton, Hughes. Firefire English cricket fans like it when the team does well, but they like it even more when the team does poorly. We’re a nation of masochists, and nothing gets the national juices going more than a hapless English batting order being removed on-air by a fuming former great. Fred Trueman set the template for the exasperated I don’t know what’s going on there, also a shareholder of Ian, now Lord, Botham with his “beats me, Bob.” But they all cringe at the destructive righteous fury of the late, great, big, bad Bob Willis, steaming in in the long run to decimate an England batting line-up. Missed a lot. In the selector’s mind: Ray Illingworth, Michael Holding, David Gower (in recent years)

