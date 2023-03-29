BYU Football: Jay Hills defense is already making waves in Provo

So, has Jay Hill repaired BYU’s defenses yet?

If your parameters are aggression and disturbance, yes. After six spring football practices, there is evidence that Hill is making progress, but gauging how effective the Cougars defense will be in the Big 12 isn’t something anyone can do now or in training camp this fall as the team plays against itself.

What we do know is that during a shortened indoor situational practice last Saturday, the defense had moments when Aaron Rodericks’ offense was disrupted and stopped. While the offense scored on some situational plays in the red zone, the defense actually won on other situational plays, including some third-down sets.

One negative was that the weather forced this line of scrimmage indoors, limiting the team both time and content in regards to tackling. If on the grass and as planned at LaVell Edwards Stadium, there would have been takedowns and tackles. When the line of scrimmage moved to indoor, BYU coaches are wary of tackling on the turf and are subject to the university’s event schedule for the Indoor Practice Facility.

That’s code for having to leave the facility early. And that probably wouldn’t happen in Oklahoma or Texas. BYU moved an afternoon scrimmage to 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the earliest scrimmage likely anyone on the roster and staff had experienced.

Back to Hills transformation efforts and the short line of scrimmage where his guys brought some heat.

Because this extra aggression was sometimes effective against what BYU coaches say is one of the most athletic offensive lines they’ve seen in a while. It’s a good thing, even progress.

I think today, even all week, was a big step forward for the defense, coach Kalani Sitake said Monday on BYUtv. Jays is doing a great job with the defense. I see a lot of disruption from the defense and that is also a compliment to what our attack is doing.

Roderick was impressed. He welcomed what Hill is doing because it’s great preparation for the linemen who work to find the best combinations and establish chemistry and communication.

It’s even good for quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has a responsibility to help the linemen with calls and even get out of some plays if he thinks they won’t work during his pre-snap routine.

Receiver Hobbs Nyberg said the defense won the day.

I wish we could have really scrimmmed (more) today, Nyberg told media after Saturday’s scrimmage. It was more of an exercise. But I think the defense got us today, if I’m going to be honest. Offensively we didn’t look the sharpest today.

The Big 12 is not traditionally known for its defense, especially pass defense. But it is known for explosive offenses. Last year, Iowa State had the best defense in the league. But if you look closely at the stats, throw out dominant performances against FBC or non-Power Five competition and focus on only Big 12 games, Texas had the best defense. League champion TCU was in the top three.

For an in-depth look at the Big 12 defenses in 2022, a good start is here from a Texas-centered perspective.

Hills’ challenge is to stop teams from running the ball first and control the clock. Second, he needs to find a way to put pressure on opposing QBs. Third, his covers must be effective, especially with men’s covers. Finally, basic tackling and hole control and other basic defense skills need to be brushed up on.

By most accounts, from those who have witnessed lengthy workouts, the defense is on track, and Hill and the coaches he has engaged have been pleasantly surprised by BYU’s defensive prowess this spring.

Part of that includes a winter transfer portal with 11 transfers to the squad for the spring. One of them is Weber State All-America corner Eddie Heckard.

Heckard told reporters he’s excited to take on the Big 12 challenge and that’s part of the reason he chose to transfer to BYU, following Hill to Provo.

There are three quarterbacks in the Big 12 who threw for over 3,000 yards. As a DB, that’s what you want.

Because he played for an FCS team last year, he said he thinks some opposing Big 12 teams might bully him, considering him a freshman or rookie. He’s ready.

Heckard declared for the NFL draft before changing his mind and enrolling at BYU. A Las Vegas native, Heckard had 30 pass breakups at Weber State, the second highest in school history, adding 218 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and four sacks. He is a four-time All-Big Sky Conference honoree.

BYU’s cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford likes to shake up playing time with three or four cornerbacks, and if Hill does what he intends with the defense, Heckard should be a big part of it.

Right now, BYU’s defense uses a lot of four-man fronts as part of its base defense. But Hill exerts blitz pressure from all segments of his alignment.

Roderick said his first-team attack was successful in the red zone, but he needs to improve on goal-line and short-distance, as last season’s performances showed. Both were improved this spring.

However, in a two-minute situational segment, the defense got the better of Roderick and Company. They presented many different fronts, multiple coverages and pressures, Roderick said.

And it caused the violation problems.

Hill told KSL radio his defense is based on what he learned in Utah and deployed at Weber State. He said it’s complicated.

In 15 practices this spring, Hill throws the sink at BYU defenders. They drink from a fire hose.

Hill stated to the radio audience on the Hans and Scotty G. Show, I’d say it’s one of the more complicated (schedules) in college football. We have a lot and we do a lot of different things. Good play man, cover three, good zone pressure with two high security, zone pressure with one high security.

He also has a drop-eight package.

Bet he said it with a smile.