Lightning Round: That was a rough bit of hockey

For the first time in over a month, the Tampa Bay Lightning had two days off in a row. It was a particularly tough grind in which they played 19 games in 33 days with four back-to-backs, four road trips and four games going into overtime or a shootout. It wasn’t a big effort according to anyone, as they went 7-9-3 with some close losses and some terrible losses. Strangely enough, they saved one of their more spirited games for the last, a 2-1 loss to Boston that started with a few fights right after the first showdown.

One of the problems during such stretches is that practice time is extremely limited and the coaching staff has to find a balance between working on things that need fixing and not exhausting the players completely. So if a team gets into a bad habit it’s hard to break them out of there as everything happens at game speed. There’s only so much you can do on a morning skate, especially since most of them are optional.

One of the notable issues they had during the 19 match span was being upside down in regards to risky odds at 5v5. For most of the season they have been one of the best teams in terms of getting opportunities out of those high scoring areas, but recently they have conceded more than they generated (187 HDCF vs. 190 HDCA).

The reduced number of chances has also led to fewer dangerous goals. Only the San Jose sharks And Detroit Red Wings scored few more dangerous goals per 60 minutes of play than the Lightnings 1.05. In the 54 games leading up to this stretch, the Lightning posted an HDGF/60 of 1.87, the highest in the league. Could fatigue have been an issue as to why they couldn’t get in front of their opponent’s nets and generate second and third chance opportunities? Possible.

The good news is that they are heading towards a fairly favorable end to the season. After finishing their current Carolina road trip tonight, they have a brief two-game homestand before heading out for three games. They then close the season with home games against the Toronto maple leaves (who is coming off a game the night before against Florida) and Detroit Red Wings. There’s only one back-to-back left for the Lightning, but they have three days off for that.

After the last game of the season against the Red Wings, they have at least three days off before the playoffs start on Monday, April 17. So they need to be so rested as a team heads into the fun part of the season.

Did the Lightning play great during the compact portion of their season? No not really. For the most part though, they got through it relatively healthy save for a few minor injuries (as far as we know). While they really weren’t gaining ground on the teams they were chasing, they didn’t play themselves out of a playoff spot either.

Hopefully with some real days off without travel and some extra practice time, they’ll end the regular season on a positive note and head into the postseason with an uptick.

