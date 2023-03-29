Sports
Lightning Round: That was a rough bit of hockey
For the first time in over a month, the Tampa Bay Lightning had two days off in a row. It was a particularly tough grind in which they played 19 games in 33 days with four back-to-backs, four road trips and four games going into overtime or a shootout. It wasn’t a big effort according to anyone, as they went 7-9-3 with some close losses and some terrible losses. Strangely enough, they saved one of their more spirited games for the last, a 2-1 loss to Boston that started with a few fights right after the first showdown.
One of the problems during such stretches is that practice time is extremely limited and the coaching staff has to find a balance between working on things that need fixing and not exhausting the players completely. So if a team gets into a bad habit it’s hard to break them out of there as everything happens at game speed. There’s only so much you can do on a morning skate, especially since most of them are optional.
One of the notable issues they had during the 19 match span was being upside down in regards to risky odds at 5v5. For most of the season they have been one of the best teams in terms of getting opportunities out of those high scoring areas, but recently they have conceded more than they generated (187 HDCF vs. 190 HDCA).
The reduced number of chances has also led to fewer dangerous goals. Only the San Jose sharks And Detroit Red Wings scored few more dangerous goals per 60 minutes of play than the Lightnings 1.05. In the 54 games leading up to this stretch, the Lightning posted an HDGF/60 of 1.87, the highest in the league. Could fatigue have been an issue as to why they couldn’t get in front of their opponent’s nets and generate second and third chance opportunities? Possible.
The good news is that they are heading towards a fairly favorable end to the season. After finishing their current Carolina road trip tonight, they have a brief two-game homestand before heading out for three games. They then close the season with home games against the Toronto maple leaves (who is coming off a game the night before against Florida) and Detroit Red Wings. There’s only one back-to-back left for the Lightning, but they have three days off for that.
After the last game of the season against the Red Wings, they have at least three days off before the playoffs start on Monday, April 17. So they need to be so rested as a team heads into the fun part of the season.
Did the Lightning play great during the compact portion of their season? No not really. For the most part though, they got through it relatively healthy save for a few minor injuries (as far as we know). While they really weren’t gaining ground on the teams they were chasing, they didn’t play themselves out of a playoff spot either.
Hopefully with some real days off without travel and some extra practice time, they’ll end the regular season on a positive note and head into the postseason with an uptick.
Lightning/NHL News
Victor Hedman: Can’t give up the grind [The Hockey News]
The future hall-of-famer talks to THN about the grind of the long playoff runs and the desire to win another Cup. You need to stay hydrated!
Lightning wants to keep fighting [Tampa Bay Times]
Did the game against the Bruins ignite a fire in the Lightning?
Charging: keep fighting [Lightning Youtube]
The latest episode of the 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning season documentary.
Auction of the Lightning Foundation [Community Hockey Givesmart]
If you have some extra money lying around, bid on some nice autographed items and help the Lightning Foundation.
Crunch Wrap: Jekyll and Hyde [Raw Charge]
It’s been a week of ups and downs for the Crunch as they stacked a few wins around a few losses. They need to collect some points as they fight for a spot in the playoffs.
Speaking of the Crunch, longtime friend Alex Ackerman talks about the impact the Lightning’s recent moves have had on the Crunch:
Maple Leafs reach Playoff berth [NHL dot com]
The Maple Leafs (44-20-9), who qualified as the Florida Panthers lost 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators, are second in the Atlantic Division, 22 points behind the Boston Bruins and seven ahead of third Tampa Bay Lightning .
Toronto Six wins Isobel Cup [The Ice Garden]
A team from Toronto has won a championship trophy related to hockey. Yup, the Toronto Six now have more championships in the past five decades than the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Sunday, the Six th Minnesota White Caps 4-3 in overtime to capture their first PHF Championship in franchise history. Tereza Vanisova stole the puck behind the net and buried it in front of the game winner.
NHL Three Stars of the Week [NHL.com]
Victor Arvidson (Kings of Los Angeles), Nick Suzuki (Canadians from Montreal), Philip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wildlife) were the top three players of the week in the league according to whoever chooses these things.
Rookie Watch: The Atlantic Division [NHL.com]
Nick Perbix cracks the list of 7 who won the en.com feature on their semi-regular look at the rookies in the league.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rawcharge.com/2023/3/28/23659194/tampa-bay-lightning-round-that-was-a-rough-stretch-of-hockey-nhl-news-playoffs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Tom Brady goes shirtless to a game of beach soccer with his son Jack and former Patriots teammates
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco wore the most revealing backless dress that will amaze fans
- Imran Khan booked in 29 cases in Islamabad: IHC
- Steve Smith returns to IPL, but not as a player | Cricket news
- CR Fashion Book’s Epic Casting, ELLE’s New Issue, Calvin Klein Taps Jung Kook
- Stupid remarks by Michael Cohens hurt case against Trump
- What can you expect from the UK Government’s Green Day this week?
- Men’s golf has two great rounds, finishes third at Aggie Invite
- Men’s tennis hosts Philly Foe Temple for a midweek match on Wednesday
- French pension reform protesters clash with riot police – BBC News
- Pope Francis sends thousands of medicines to Türkiye for earthquake victims
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif urges parliament to act against ex-PM Imran Khan