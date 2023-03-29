Men’s golf has two great rounds, finishes third at Aggie Invite





BROWN TOP North Carolina completed the organization of its annual men’s golf event, the Aggie Invitational, hosted by Grant Thornton Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,274-yard Bryan Park Championship Golf Course. The nine teams played a final round of 18 holes on Day 2 after two rounds of 36 holes on Monday. The Aggies finished the tournament in third place after a solid showing in the third round, where the Aggies shot a 14-over 302, one day after shooting an even more impressive 8-over 296. The Aggies shot a 46-over 910 to finish behind first place Elon, who shot three rounds 7-over 871, and second place Alabama State’s 39-over 903. Alabama State and A&T are ranked 269 and 270 in the Golfstat rankings and will play in the same tournament two more times this season. “Looking at the field, I thought from the very beginning that second place was going to be a battle between Alabama State and us,” said A&T head coach Richard Watkins . “We have historically not performed to our potential on our home track in our own events. That’s how we started yesterday in Round 1. But then, round 2, we picked it up and put some consistent numbers on the board, numbers that looked like us. Today we did the same. We kept moving forward. We didn’t catch up with Alabama State today, but we closed the gap.” Elon’s Landon Durham claimed the medalist by shooting a 2-under 214. UNCG’s Noah Connor finished a shot behind him at 1-under 215. UNCG’s BJ Boyce was third (E, 216), and Alabama State’s Gonzalo Moreno and Elon’s Jennings Glenn tied for fourth, shooting 220. A&T got an excellent boost from freshmen Samuel Drew Walker , who shot a season-best round 2-under 70 in the third round. Walker finished the tournament tied for 11th place Diego Gonzalez at 8-over 224. Gonzalez fired a final round with 75. Carson Witherspoon finished the Aggie Invitational tied for 16th place by shooting 12-over 228. His best score came in the second round with a 2-over 74. Walker started his day with a double bogey on the par-4 eighth before taking over the course. Walker’s first birdie came on the 397-yard, par-4 10th before following it up by carding a four on the par-5, 543-yard 11th, en route to even par. Then he went to red for the round with a birdie on the par-3, 232-yard 14th. Walker’s fourth birdie came on the 417-yard par-4 16th. He bogeyed on the first before returning to 2-under with a birdie on the par-5, 536 yard in sixth. Gonzalez made birdie on one hole in the third round, coming 11th on the par-5, 543-yard. Witherspoon posted two birdies in the final round a day after scoring three birdies in the second round on Monday. Conrad cabins ended in a three-way tie for 25th (18-over, 234). Martin Gutierrez (241) and JR Smith (250) also competed for A&T. “Everyone enjoyed the event,” said Watkins. “It was a well organized event and the golf course was great. Elon did well and played well. Their medalist played well on the last holes to win the tournament.” The Aggies return to action on April 3-4 at the Southern Invitational in Palm Beach, Florida.

