Tom Brady goes shirtless to a game of beach soccer with his son Jack and former Patriots teammates

While Tom Brady has hung up his cleats at the pro level, he apparently hasn’t given up on football quite yet.

The legendary Patriots and Bucs star shared photos of himself at a beach football game on Tuesday, still in game form as he took on his usual quarterback role.

In one photo, Brady can be seen talking to his son Jack.

But the seven-time Super Bowl winner was also joined by his former New England teammates.

Julian Edelman and Wes Welker were seen with drinks in their hands, while Rob Gronkowski was humorously caught in the water with goggles.

Tom Brady still has his throwing form as he threw a ball on the beach

Brady’s ex-teammates Julian Edelman and Wes Welker talk on the beach

Brady talks to his son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan

“Beach day with the crew,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Brady retired – for the second time – in February after 23 seasons and an iconic career.

Meanwhile, he is reportedly dating after his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen divorced last October after 13 years of marriage – during football season – amid persistent suggestions that the Brazilian supermodel was unhappy last year about his “not retiring.”

In his statement, Brady, 45, said it had been a ‘difficult’ and ‘painful’ decision the couple made after ‘a lot of thinking’, while Gisele, 42, said: ‘Ending a marriage is never easy…we have grown apart.’

It was reported that Bundchen was angry with the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s decision not to retire last year and gave him an ultimatum to force him to choose their relationship over his sports career.

But the model blasted those rumors in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, claiming the speculation was “deeply hurtful,” insisting she just “wanted all his dreams to come true.”

And Brady’s good friend and former tight end Rob Gronkowski was also seen in the water