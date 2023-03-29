Karen Khachanov defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Miami | ATP tour





Karen Khachanov ended his win drought against Top 10 opponents in style on Tuesday at the Miami Open presented by Itau, where the world No. 16 defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals on the ATP Masters 1000 event. Khachanov entered the game with an 0-6 ATP Head2Head record against the Greek, but produced a confident performance full of clean groundstrokes from either wing in the stands. Second-seeded Tsitsipas never found his best level as Khachanov’s energetic performance broke a 23-game losing streak against players in the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. They say the third time is a charm, but for me it took seven times, so I’m super happy, said Khachanov after his 93-minute victory. The important thing is not that I beat Stefanos, but I think about the way I play. After the Australian Open I had an injury. I came back to Dubai without having played many matches and I’m just happy to be able to continue at that level. I just want to continue that way, enjoy the process and enjoy the journey. It goes on. QUARTER-FINAL BOND @karenkhachanov gets past Tsitsipas 7-6 (4) 6-4 to advance in Miami@MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/qkSFLXI2lM — ATP tour (@atptour) March 28, 2023 Khachanov defended two break points from Tsitsipas and failed to pull off any himself in a first set largely dominated by service, but the 26-year-old was rewarded for his persistence as he pressured Tsitsipas into a string of backhand errors along the way. to claim the tiebreaker. Taking the lead seemed to further boost Khachanov, whose precise serve offered world number 3 Tsitsipas few chances to establish himself in rallies upon return. After clinically breaking Tsitsipas’ serve to love in the fifth game, Khachanov showed no sign of nerve as he completed his victory with 89 percent (39/44) of the points behind his first delivery. Khachanov has now reached the quarterfinals in four of the six tour-level events he has played this year. That streak includes reaching his second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January, where he eventually fell to Tsitsipas. The 26-year-old said staying aggressive to pin back the mighty Tsitsipas had been crucial to securing his revenge win in Miami. I think [restricting Tsitsipas] was key, Khachanov said. We both served pretty well in the first set. Then I took it to the tiebreak, and in the second set I had to grab it as soon as the opportunity came. Those conditions are quite fast, so I think it’s crucial to get the first serve started and the first shot after that. I think we both played extremely aggressively, so whoever took the chance first won. Khachanov’s run to his first quarterfinal in Miami has moved him two spots to No. 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. The 26-year-old’s next opponent at Hard Rock Stadium is Francisco Cerundolo or Lorenzo Sonego as the 25th seed.

