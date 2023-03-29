Annelies Bergmann becomes first woman to play in NAHL Junior Hockey Game

Annelies Bergmann, an incredibly talented goaltender from Detroit, will make American youth hockey history next week.

The North American Hockey Leagues Janesville (Wisc.) Jets announced that it has added Bergmann to their active roster and plans to start her on April 7 against the Springfield Jr. Blues. She becomes the first woman to compete in a regular season game for a Tier I or II junior hockey team in the United States.

The NAHL is the only Tier II Junior A hockey league in the US and has helped develop famous alumni such as Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Maroon, among numerous others.

The 17-year-old Detroit native was invited to Janesville’s preseason camp last summer and performed well enough to earn a spot in the camp’s all-star game and put her on the team’s radar for a roster spot .

A core mission of the Jets is to give elite hockey players the opportunity to develop and advance to the highest level when they deserve it. Annelies Bergmann is a rising star in American hockey and we believe she has earned this unique opportunity, Jets president Bill McCoshen said in a statement from the team. “We also understand the inspiration this will bring to female hockey players across the country.

Bergmann has played most of this season for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 18 and under team, which plays in the highest level of youth hockey in the United States, Tier 1 AAA. At the club level, she has mainly played on boys’ teams during her youth hockey career.

Checking in at six feet, Bergmann is one of the top women’s hockey talents in the country, having played for the U.S. Women’s National Under-18 Team in each of the last two IIHF World U18 Women’s Championships. She is currently committed to playing Division I women’s hockey at Cornell University.

In her two trips to Women’s U18 Worlds, Bergmann posted a scintillating .933 save percentage as she went 5-3-0, with the USA collecting silver and bronze in each of her appearances.

“She uses her athleticism to get around the net to find the puck. She can see over players or around players. She’s not afraid to fight.”

– @SamiJoKlein on 6’1 Team USA Goaltender Annelies Bergmann

Bergmann is 16. From Lancaster, PA. pic.twitter.com/kgGqXSbTaQ Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) June 7, 2022

That U18 team has been a stepping stone to the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team for many women. Based on her current record, Bergmann looks poised to be on the Olympic radar for Team USA in the very near future with the next Olympics scheduled for 2026.

Over the past five seasons, Bergmann has played with and against boys for some of Michigan’s most competitive club programs. As a 12-year-old, she played in the popular World Selects Invitational, on the same team as 2023 NHL Draft top contender Connor Bedard and represented the Pittsburgh Penguins at the historic Quebec International Peewee Tournament.

Unprecedented in the United States

When Bergmann steps between the pipes for Janesville, she becomes the first woman to play goalie in one of the top two levels of junior hockey in the United States. Women have also played games in prominent junior hockey leagues in Canada over the years, but never south of the border.

Last season, Gascon, who played in two games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Gatineau Olympiques. She became the first woman to win a game in Canada’s major juniors when she stopped 23 of 26 shots last April against the Drummondville Voltigeurs in a 7-3 victory.

Gascon was the third woman to play in the league after Charline Labonte, who played for Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2000, and the legendary Manon Rheaume, who also famously played in an NHL preseason game with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992.

In addition, former Canadian national team goaltender Shannon Szabados played most of her club and collegiate career in men’s hockey. That included an extended stint in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, one of Canada’s top junior A leagues.

In 2009, the Chicago Steel of the USHL, the only Tier 1 junior A league in the United States, made goaltender Alex Rigsby the first woman drafted to the league. Rigsby, who is now Alex Cavallini, never got into a USHL game. However, she went on to a decorated career at the University of Wisconsin and with the U.S. Women’s National Team. She is an Olympic gold and silver medalist and a five-time world champion.

American women have also played in professional men’s leagues in the United States, including both goaltender Erin Whitten and defenseman Angela Ruggiero. Szabados also played parts of three seasons professionally in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Karen Koch is believed to be the first woman to play in a professional men’s gamewho was a goaltender for the Marquette (Mich.) Iron Rangers when the United States Hockey League was a professional league in 1969-70.

However, Bergmann is entering uncharted waters for a U20-level women’s player in American hockey. Junior hockey is the primary pipeline for both the collegiate and professional ranks in men’s hockey.

The NAHL was also home to another major event for women’s hockey last week, when Maryland Black Bears assistant coach Kim Weiss became the first woman to lead a team to a win in U.S. junior hockey. She served as acting head coach for the Black Bears who won each of their three games against the Johnstown Tomahawks, while permanent head coach Clint Mylymok was unavailable for the weekend series. In the process, Maryland also clinched a playoff spot.

Beyond the Fanfare

Bergmann is one of the smartest young goalkeepers in her age group. She has proven herself against boys’ teams throughout her career and has enjoyed tremendous success in women’s hockey internationally. When she was invited to camp at Janesville this summer, she earned her spot and continued to earn her way to the all-star camp with her playing. That also put her on the radar for another junior-level opportunity as her club team’s season ended.

#AnneleisBergmann is the first female @JanesvilleJets1 ever had in Main Camp and she deserved a spot in our all-star game! Keep an eye on her. Shell is on the @usahockey Olympic team ever. pic.twitter.com/spgvIPFSpW Bill McCoshen (@billmccoshen) July 27, 2022

With the Jr. Grizzlies this season, playing in a variety of events, tournaments and leagues, the teen sensation went 16-9 with a 2.08 goal against average and a 0.945 save percentage.

Part of what makes her so unique among her female hockey peers is her height. Bergmann’s 6-foot frame allows her to take up more of the top of the net. Many of the female goalkeepers who have achieved the highest level of success against men have been five feet tall or shorter. One of the most decorated women’s goalkeepers of all time, Szabados was among the tallest at 5 feet 8 inches.

Bergmann has to rely less on speed and overly aggressive moves to take the net away, as shorter keepers do. As a result, she can play sound positionally and play a controlled style that makes her less likely to lose her net. She does a good job of clearing the bottom of the net and staying upright to keep rebounds from looking good. She’s also a lot harder to screen.

While height is a key factor, Bergmann’s speed and athleticism help her make some of those big saves goalkeepers need to make so their teams can trust them in all situations.

At just 17 years old, Bergmann has a remarkably high ceiling and appears on the fast lane for huge success in the game.

Cornell has grown into one of the top women’s programs in the country, making the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2010, including four Women’s Frozen Four trips in that span, most recently in 2019.

There is also a good chance she will be in net for Team USA at at least one Olympics for Team USA and will likely get many opportunities to represent her country on the biggest stages. But before she can do that, she’ll have a chance to make significant history in the vast U.S. junior hockey landscape.

We were all very impressed with Annelie’s performance when she came here for main camp last year, and this is a direct result of the work she put in, Jets Head Coach and GM Joe Dibble said in a statement. She played through a tough goalkeeping camp and showed great potential, continuing to feature in our All Star Game during the camp against some great talent. Annelies has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her young career, and she absolutely deserved this opportunity. We were all extremely excited to see her suit and skate with the Jets logo.

Bergmann starts the team’s penultimate game of the season. The team will be selling discounted tickets to girls under the age of 18 to attend this momentous evening in American youth hockey history.

The game will be streamed exclusively on FloSports subsidiary Hockey TV at 7:05 PM