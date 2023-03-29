Rodden’s Homer collects Shockers beyond Oklahoma





Next game: at Cincinnati 31-03-2023 | 4:00 in the afternoon Mar. 31 (Fri) / 4:00 PM bee Cincinnati History WICHITA, Kan. — Brock Rodden hit a two-out, go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Wichita State edged past Oklahoma 8-7 at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday night. The win marks the first time since 2006 that the Shockers have defeated the Sooners twice in the same season. Dating back to 2022, Wichita State has now won three consecutive games in the series. The Shockers (14-10) trailed 7-4 with two outs and a runner in second place in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Klein chopped a ground ball to third base that appeared to end the inning, but Oklahoma third baseman Wallace Clark bounced his throw past first base, allowing the second base runner to score and keep the inning alive. Now trailing 7-5 Chuck Ingram fought back from a 1-2 count to work a walk, bringing Rodden to the plate. Rodden also fell into a 1-2 hole, but turned the next pitch from Sooners reliever Carson Pierce (2-1) and drove it over the wall into the right field corner for a three-run homer. The go-ahead shot capped off a monstrous offensive performance for the Shockers second baseman, who set a new career high with five RBI as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate. After taking the lead, the Shockers turned the ball over the Cameron bye who struckout in the ninth inning to record his first career save. It was a night of resilience for Wichita State, who overcame two different multi-run deficits to secure the win. After the Shockers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a double steal out Jack Klein And Kyte McDonald and a Rodden RBI single, Oklahoma (13-12) responded with three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to build a 5-2 lead. Rodden and Garret Pennington each hit a run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Shockers to within 5-4, but the Sooners got the two runs back in the top of the eighth to set the stage for Rodden’s heroics. Matt Wilkinson (1-0) picked up his first win as Shocker in relief, one of six different WSU pitchers to appear in the game. Beginner Caden Favors settled for a no-decision after three scoreless innings, his second consecutive start against the Sooners in which he did not allow a run. Pierce took the loss to Oklahoma, allowing four unearned runs in 1.2 innings out of the Sooner bullpen. The Shockers head out this weekend to open the conference in Cincinnati. The first pitch of Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4:00 PM CT.

