Sports
Video of Aussie batsman losing it and throwing his bat after Mankad’s dismissal goes viral
Outraged Australian cricketer BLOWS UP as he gives in to sport’s most controversial sacking – throwing all his equipment onto the pitch as he storms off
- An incident involving Jarrod Kaye occurred in Saturday’s Tasmanian Grand Final
- Dismissal proved costly as his side, Claremont, lost to New Norfolk
- The behavior of both batsman and bowler has been flogged in online comments
Mankad’s controversial dismissal from cricket has sparked much debate across the sport, but there’s no questioning how one Tasmanian batsman feels about the tactic.
Jarrod Kaye was sacked at the end of the non-strikers during the Tasmanian Southern Cricket Association [SCA] first class grand final between Claremont and New Norfolk on Saturday and exploded in dramatic fashion.
Chasing 263 in the 50-over match, the Claremont batsman was on track with 43 runs off 55 balls, including three sixes.
However, New Norfolk vice-captain Harry Booth saw him creep out of his crease and stopped on his run-up, clearing the balls and clearing him at the non-striker’s end.
After a brief deliberation between the umpires, Kaye was sent off and he stormed off the field, hurling his helmet and bat at the boundary as his teammates marched onto the field in protest.
The result proved costly, as New Norfolk took a 59-point victory to claim the Grand Final. Booth played a key role in the win with bat and ball.
Harry Booth had to get up, which he did. After winning the SCA 1st Grade player of the year during the week, Harry hit 63 off 84 balls. He hit 7 fours and 1 six and looked fantastic, finding the hole with ease,” the club wrote.
The SCA and New Newfolk Cricket Club have limited comments on their social media pages after video of the incident went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
Former Australian and current Melbourne Renegades bowler Cameron Boyce said both the batsman’s and bowler’s actions were ‘poor’.
“Both parts of this are s***! Mankad is nonsense. Wouldn’t have been 4 inches out of its fold, so no advantage was taken. But he certainly can’t react that way. Really bad all,” he tweeted.
Cricket fans were divided, with many blaming the batsman for not staying in his fold before throwing his toys out of the bed.
‘Old buddy, they throw a tantrum and go on a rampage when it turned out he was out of his league! Memo to old friend: stay in your fold until the ball is thrown,” one fan posted.
Norfolk’s new vice-captain Harry Booth declines bail as Claremont’s Jarrod Kaye tries to get his bat back behind the crease
Kaye storms off the field and throws his bat in the air in disgust as his teammates storm the field in protest
Others said there was no excuse for the brain explosion.
“It is important for all players to maintain a positive attitude and sportsmanship on the pitch,” one fan wrote.
“That was out and the player should be suspended for a match for throwing a tantrum,” said another.
There were also plenty who defended the batsman, saying the bowler had deliberately lured him into the Mankad.
“Man stops and then almost waits for him to unfurl…I don’t know,” one gambler posted.
‘The bowler should be ashamed,’ said another.
WHAT IS A MANKAD DISCLAIMER?
England batsman Jos Buttler found himself at the center of a huge Indian Premier League ‘Mankad’ controversy
The Mankad, also known as ‘Mankading’, is a controversial method of knocking out a non-striker in cricket. It involves the bowler, as he stops in his delivery pass and removes the bail at the non-striker’s end, takes the non-striker out of his crease and effectively dismisses him.
The Mankad is named after Vinoo Mankad, an Indian cricketer who first used the technique during India’s tour of Australia in 1947-48. Since then, the method has been used sporadically by bowlers in cricket, and remains a contentious issue in the sport.
