Spizzirri named Big 12 Mens Tennis Player of the Week





Austin texas junior men’s tennis Eliot Spizzirri has been named Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 26, the conference announced Tuesday. It marks the ninth weekly honor of his career and set a conference record previously held by former Longhorn Yuya Ito, who had eight. It is also the fourth time this season that he has received the honor. The Longhorns have won five of the awards this year following Spizzirri’s previous three on February 14 and 28 and January 24, and junior from Sim Woldeab the week before. Spizzirri led Texas to a pair of 4-1 wins against top-10 enemies, including at No. 1 TCU and at home against No. 10 USC. In doing so, he went a combined 4-0 on the top line in singles and doubles, three of which came over the top-35 opponents. In addition, he took the double point and overall in both games. In singles, Spizzirri claimed two ranked victories, first over No. 21 Jake Fearnley of TCU, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, followed by No. 32 Stefan Dostanic of USC, 3-6, 6-0, 6 -4. In doubles, he and partner Cleeve Harper won both games in tiebreaks, with the one against TCU beating the No. 13 pair of Fearnley and Luc Fomba 7-6 (5) in the double point deciding game. The game over USC’s Bradley Frye and Peter Makk was also dramatic, 7-6 (1), as all three games went to tiebreaks with Texas winning both that ended. For this year, Spizzirri is now 26-4 overall in singles and 13-1 in doubles, all of which ranked No. 1. He became the first Longhorn since 2015 to rise to No. 1 on February 8 in the ITA singles rankings and has maintained that position ever since. His only four losses this year were against Georgia’s Ethan Quinn in tournament play, who later reached No. 1, Stanford’s Nishesh Basavareddy, who later became No. 2, in the finals of the ITA Fall National Championships, and No. 77 Rafa Izquierdo Luque of N.C. State. Spizzirri lost to Quinn twice in the fall, but later avenged it by defeating Quinn when Quinn was No. 1 in a double victory over Georgia. Spizzirri is now 19-0 against all ranked singles players, including 14-0 against the top-50 and 9-0 against the top-25. In doubles, he and Cleeve Harper are 15-11 overall and 10-7 in doubles, all ranked No. 1, including six top-20 wins. The wins over TCU and USC give Texas five top-10 wins this season, two of which avenged the team’s only losses to TCU and Ohio State, and 12 top-25 wins. Texas returns to court to open Big 12 play with a pair of home games this weekend at the Texas Tennis Center, first against No. 36 Oklahoma State on Friday at 6:30 p.m., then against No. 44 Oklahoma on Sunday at 1 p.m. matches are broadcast on Longhorn Network.

