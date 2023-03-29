Ultimate Table Tennis League gets its fourth season in July

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) table tennis competition returns after a three-year hiatus and is expected to be held in Pune in July this year.

The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj, Chairman of Mukand Limited, and Vita Dani, Chairman of 11EVEN Sports, under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The competition first started in 2017.

The league has seen Indian players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra in its earlier seasons. Five of the six franchises will participate in the upcoming edition, including U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Goa Challengers, Dabang Delhi TTC and RPSG Mavericks Kolkata.

The league also has a new franchise – Bengaluru Smashers – owned and promoted by Punit Balan who heads the Punit Balan Group, who is also an investor with franchises of Ultimate Kho-Kho, Tennis Premier League and the Premier Handball League.

Niraj Bajaj said: Our main goal was to popularize the sport in India. And the ever-increasing positive response from season to season has been heartwarming to watch. It’s a shame the competition couldn’t take place after 2019, but here we are again; just as committed as we were on day one in 2017 to taking table tennis to the next level in this country. And to add another world-class league to this huge mix in India.”

The competition was last played in Delhi in 2019 where Chennai Lions, led by Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal, won the third edition by defeating Sathiyans Dabang Delhi TTC in the final. The second edition was won by Dabang Delhi TTC led by Manika Batra and Sathiyan while Falcons TTC won the first edition.

We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of the competition. Due to the pandemic, the competition came to a hard standstill. But after three long years, our efforts to popularize and grow the sport in India will continue. Hand in hand with the federation, we will continue to provide a platform for talent in the country,” said Vita Dani.

TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat and General Secretary Kamlesh Mehta said in a joint statement: “The federation is happy to support and encourage a league determined to grow the game in India. This has helped put India on the global map in regards to to hosting a world-class event in the country and attracting the best talent in the world.