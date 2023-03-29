Connect with us

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis League gets its fourth season in July

Ultimate Table Tennis League gets its fourth season in July

 


The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) table tennis competition returns after a three-year hiatus and is expected to be held in Pune in July this year.

The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj, Chairman of Mukand Limited, and Vita Dani, Chairman of 11EVEN Sports, under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The competition first started in 2017.

The league has seen Indian players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra in its earlier seasons. Five of the six franchises will participate in the upcoming edition, including U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Goa Challengers, Dabang Delhi TTC and RPSG Mavericks Kolkata.

The league also has a new franchise – Bengaluru Smashers – owned and promoted by Punit Balan who heads the Punit Balan Group, who is also an investor with franchises of Ultimate Kho-Kho, Tennis Premier League and the Premier Handball League.

Niraj Bajaj said: Our main goal was to popularize the sport in India. And the ever-increasing positive response from season to season has been heartwarming to watch. It’s a shame the competition couldn’t take place after 2019, but here we are again; just as committed as we were on day one in 2017 to taking table tennis to the next level in this country. And to add another world-class league to this huge mix in India.”

The competition was last played in Delhi in 2019 where Chennai Lions, led by Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal, won the third edition by defeating Sathiyans Dabang Delhi TTC in the final. The second edition was won by Dabang Delhi TTC led by Manika Batra and Sathiyan while Falcons TTC won the first edition.

We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of the competition. Due to the pandemic, the competition came to a hard standstill. But after three long years, our efforts to popularize and grow the sport in India will continue. Hand in hand with the federation, we will continue to provide a platform for talent in the country,” said Vita Dani.

TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat and General Secretary Kamlesh Mehta said in a joint statement: “The federation is happy to support and encourage a league determined to grow the game in India. This has helped put India on the global map in regards to to hosting a world-class event in the country and attracting the best talent in the world.

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/news/ultimate-table-tennis-league-to-have-fourth-season-in-july-11679988403350.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: