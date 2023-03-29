CSA in talks with two countries about more Test cricket in 2023, split Proteas squads also an option





Enoch Nkwe. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Proteas could play more Test cricket during the winter months in 2023.

Cricket Director Enoch Nkwe said negotiations are underway with two countries.

As it stands, the Proteas won’t be playing Test Cricket again until December. Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in talks with two countries about the possibility of securing more Test cricket for the Proteas in 2023. The next confirmed test assignment for the national team is a home game against India in December/January, making just four test matches this year in total. That planning has not gone down well with South African cricket purists, and while options are limited given the overcrowded Future Tours Program (FTP), Director of Cricket (DoC) Enoch Nkwe says a winter test series is on the way. Nkwe would not reveal which countries South Africa had approached, but he hopes the negotiations will result in an extra test window for coach Shukri Conrad and his charges. READ | Centurion Bowling Carnage: ‘Bouncebackability’ is key The Proteas beat the West Indies 2-0 in their recently completed series in Conrad’s first appearance as Test coach, and as things stand he would have to wait 10 months for his second. “We are looking at a number of options,” Nkwe told News24. “We are in talks with two countries for test series over the winter period, and hopefully we can announce it once something is confirmed. If we don’t get it over the line, we will resort to ‘A’ matches. “We’re looking at one or two other countries to find a little gap to squeeze in two or three tests. Some countries are quite excited – it’s just how we fit it into the approved FTP. There’s appetite, some exciting it.” Now fully into his work as DoC, Nkwe is passionate about the development of the red ball in South Africa and is committed to creating opportunities for players even if CSA can no longer pass tests. “There are still opportunities for an A level in South Africa which would help strengthen the foundation for our red ball cricket,” he said. “While the next few months don’t look too great, look at the bright side of it and the opportunity to grow the pool of red-ball cricketers, be it an ‘A’ tour, internal matches or ‘North’ against ‘South’, so that by the time we get to next year, when we start playing more test matches, we will be very competitive. “We are looking at opportunities in the coming years to expand a two-match test series to three and a three-match series to four. Those are already agreements.” In another key development, Nkwe confirmed that the Proteas could soon evolve into a side playing limited overs and Test cricket simultaneously, as England have done in the recent past. “That’s another option going forward, to have both our red-ball and white-ball teams playing at the same time,” Nkwe said. “We’re wrestling with gaps in overcrowded FTP for the next four years, so we’re looking at other options, and this is one of them.”

